Closeburn Station House / Warren and Mahoney

Save this picture! Courtesy of Warren and Mahoney

+ 25

Save this picture! Courtesy of Warren and Mahoney

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a high country station, with views over Lake Wakatipu and the dramatic mountain ranges beyond, this Closeburn home is designed as a series of simple forms.

A cedar-clad bedroom wing and zinc clad family wing run along existing ridge lines to the north and east of the site.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Warren and Mahoney

Save this picture! Courtesy of Warren and Mahoney

The building has been bedded into the existing contours of the land to integrate its relationship with the landscape. From within, the sense of living in an alpine landscape is heightened, yet the house provides a comfortable retreat after a long day on the ski fields.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Warren and Mahoney

Save this picture! Courtesy of Warren and Mahoney

Bold, simple materials of zinc, cedar and board finish concrete have been selected for their longevity, and are designed to weather gracefully within the site context. The overriding philosophy has been to deliver a design that is ‘naturally belonging’ – a building that grows from the landscape and compliments the site.