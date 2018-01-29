World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Plane That Skidded Off Its Runway Could Become A Turkish City's Newest Library

A Plane That Skidded Off Its Runway Could Become A Turkish City's Newest Library

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Plane That Skidded Off Its Runway Could Become A Turkish City's Newest Library
Save this picture!
A Plane That Skidded Off Its Runway Could Become A Turkish City's Newest Library, via youtube user Ihlas News Agency
via youtube user Ihlas News Agency

An airplane that skidded off the runway in Trabzon, Turkeyearlier this month (with no injuries) may soon be repurposed into a library for the city.

Five days after the plane was removed from its cliffside perch, Trabzon Mayor Orhan Fevzi Gümrükçüoğlu has reached out to the general manager of airline involved in the incident, Pegasus Airlines, to ask if they will donate the plane as a gift with the condition that it will be used as a library space, explaining that “keeping it here will also erase the bad memories attached to the plane.”

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, measures in at 110 feet long and has a wingspan of 117 feet, with a cabin floor area of approximately 970 square feet. This would put it on the small side for a library, but in a city troubled with a lack of adequate library space, it is already common practice to transform former structures into book storage spaces. Nearby towns of Giresun and Datça feature similar small-scale libraries that allow residents to drop off and pick up books on an honor system.

Read more about the incident, here.

News via Interesting Engineering.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "A Plane That Skidded Off Its Runway Could Become A Turkish City's Newest Library" 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887998/a-plane-that-skidded-off-its-runway-could-become-a-turkish-citys-newest-library/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »