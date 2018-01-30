World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Office Building 1905 / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Office Building 1905 / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Office Building 1905 / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Office Building 1905 / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo + 32

  • Architects

    Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • Location

    Valencia, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Fran Silvestre, Maria José Saez, Fran Ayala, Jordi Martínez

  • Interior Design

    Alfaro Hofmann

  • Collaborators

    Maria Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Adrián Mora, Sandra Insa, Santi Dueña, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Sevak Asatrián, Álvaro Olivares, Eduardo Sancho, Esther Sanchís, Vicente Picó, Ruben March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Gemma Aparicio, Sergio Llobregat, Rosa Juanes, Alessandro Santapà, Paz García-España, Juan Martínez

  • Area

    3160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Diego Opazo

  • Technical Architect

    Pedro López

  • Engineering

    SID | Sami Hawash

  • Construction

    Construcciones Faios
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. There is a distinct pleasure in restoring an old object. Let's take for instance an old flexo, one of those that were used in the drawing tables of the technical offices. First, to understand it, disassemble it with care, clean the rusted parts, repaint it, chrome the elements that require so, replace the old cable with one that resists the new voltage and do the same with the lamp holder and the switch, search in unexpected places for a new coil to replace a damaged one. Intervening only where is necessary provides the object with a new life, thus displaying itself, a hundred years later, ready, as newly manufactured. 

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The same attitude was assumed in this building, which dates from 1905 and is a sample of the Valencian architecture of the early twentieth century. Located in the first expansion district of the city a, it was designed by the architect Antonio Martorell, considered as one of the most distinguished architects of his time. The objective was to transform the headquarters of a historic Valencian company that sought to renovate its facilities in order to adequate them to the technological changes experienced in recent years. The building was initially conceived as a residential building, although it was used as the headquarters of this company from the beginning.

Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
Model
Model

It was fundamental to understand the functioning of the building, which is located in a characteristic chamfer of the expansion district. Martorell skillfully solved it by placing the humid areas and service patios next to the dividing wall. In the central part of the plan were arranged the staircase and the central patio. The façade is composed by three straight elements, while the curved areas in the corner were solved by the architect using carpentry elements, a solution that he had already used in some well-known buildings in Calle de la Paz, or even in the same Gran Vía de Valencia. In section, the ground floor and the first floor were considered noble, much more comfortable in a building that lacked an elevator and with greater clearance height. Following, there were three more floors with the same characteristics and finally a last floor that was used mainly for storage. Over time and with the need to expand the space, the building grew, incorporating parts of neighbour buildings.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Respecting this distribution are the closed offices and the wet nuclei attached to the medians. The rest of the space is used as a landscape office, distributing the departments in the different floors. The central courtyard is partially used to locate the necessary elevator. The protected ladder is completely rehabilitated to return it to its original state. The entrance of carriages on the ground floor is used to locate the reception and on the main floor address offices are located. 

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

On the fifth floor there is an outdoor terrace that is enjoyed by the representative floor of the building. At this level, the facade spaces are redefined with greater freedom to take advantage of the sunlight, while the facade of the building is maintained with the original composition, improving the technical conditions of the glazing. In this way the building has a renewed vision and a new useful life more in line with its use, integrating itself in the plot in which it was projected. It allows us to imagine the city in which it was built over one hundred years ago. As in the case of the old flexo, it brings us closer to thinking about how we lived at that time and to assuming the future changes and transformations that are to come to keep the city and the building active.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "Office Building 1905 / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" [Edificio de Oficinas 1905 / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos] 30 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887979/office-building-1905-fran-silvestre-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »