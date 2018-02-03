World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China

Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China
Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

Chinese courtyard houses are one of the most common housing typologies spanning all the way from the northern capital of Beijing to the poetic southern cities Hangzhou and back to the picturesque regions of Yunnan. Typically referred as heyuan, these courtyards homes are simply a “yard enclosed on four sides." 

Traditionally, heyuans were large single-family homes, built to house multiple generations of descendants, thus the essential gathering place for micro-communities. Today, however, many heyuans in China are faced with the challenges of encroaching urban development. The national reforms of the 1950’s divided up many existing courtyards to be occupied by multiple families and groups, exhausting ancient sanitation systems nationwide. These practical circumstances together with market-driven conditions have sparked a renewed interest among architects, to upgrade the conditions of these ancient courtyards and explore the spatial and conceptual possibilities of the typology within their fast-changing urban fabric. Scroll down for a selection of projects that will refresh your understanding of Chinese courtyards.

© Mingming Zhang Courtesy of hyperSity Architects Courtesy of Atelier Archmixing © Weiqi Jin, Ning Wang + 17

Micro-Yuan’er / ZAO/standardarchitecture

Save this picture!
© Mingming Zhang
© Mingming Zhang

Xiezuo Hutong Capsule Hotel / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Courtyard House Plugin en Masse – Second Phase / People's Architecture Office

Save this picture!
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office (PAO)
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office (PAO)

One Person Gallery / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Dongyuan Qianxun Community Center / Scenic Architecture Office

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Zhu’an Residence / Zhaoyang Architects

Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

Tea House in Li Garden / Atelier Deshaus

Save this picture!
Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China, © Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

Cave House in Loess Plateau / hyperSity Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity Architects
Courtesy of hyperSity Architects

Eight Tenths Garden / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
© CreatAR
© CreatAR

Bamboo Forest on the Roof / V STUDIO

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Teahouse in Hutong / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
© Ning Wang
© Ning Wang

Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio

Save this picture!
© Chaoying Yang, Su Chen
© Chaoying Yang, Su Chen

Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Shidao Resort / Duoxiang Studio

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun, Chen Bai
© Haiting Sun, Chen Bai

Fuchun Kosa Zou Ma Lou / Atelier Archmixing

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier Archmixing
Courtesy of Atelier Archmixing

Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin, Ning Wang
© Weiqi Jin, Ning Wang

HE-Restaurant / GOA

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China" 03 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887961/best-modern-examples-of-ancient-courtyard-renovations-in-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »