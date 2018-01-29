World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Rui Vieira Oliveira
  6. 2016
  7. Brunhais House / Rui Vieira Oliveira

Brunhais House / Rui Vieira Oliveira

  • 09:02 - 29 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brunhais House / Rui Vieira Oliveira
Save this picture!
Brunhais House / Rui Vieira Oliveira, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 29

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Brunhais is a small village surrounded by mountains and a huge blue sky in the north of Portugal. Immersed in a paradoxically rocky and verdant landscape, this house is part of a set of three projects belonging to three brothers.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The program was elementary, the project should host a couple and support the activity of the family´s company.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The slightly uneven terrain allowed the overlapping of two volumes. These two volumes materialize the surroundings and marks these two different functions. The white one for living and the gray one volume made of natural stone, a kind of laboratory.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The entrance is made through the void left by the upward movement of one of the sculpted planes. This sculpted U-shaped volume allowed us to separate the private and social areas and create the traditional courtyard open to the sky and facing the sunset in the long summer nights. Once used for agricultural activities this patio would now have a playful function.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section H/1
Section H/1
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  When we perceive the final result we got the perception of having carved a piece of white stone that contrasts in a huge blue sky. We wanted to create movement, dynamics. Imagine a rock that glides on another, this movement would create new spaces.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Brunhais House / Rui Vieira Oliveira" 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887933/brunhais-house-rui-vieira-oliveira/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »