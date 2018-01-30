World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. AML Design studio
  6. 2017
  Mom Restaurant / AML Design studio

Mom Restaurant / AML Design studio

  19:00 - 30 January, 2018
Mom Restaurant / AML Design studio
Facade. Image © Weiqi Jin
Facade. Image © Weiqi Jin

Courtyard night scene. Image © Weiqi Jin Courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin An interior part. Image © Weiqi Jin An indoor stage area. Image © Weiqi Jin

  • Architects

    AML Design studio

  • Location

    Ren Min Lu, Dali Shi, Dali Baizuzizhizhou, Yunnan Sheng, China

  • Design Team

    A mu long, Song xiao you, Liu chong

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Weiqi Jin
Courtyard night scene. Image © Weiqi Jin
Courtyard night scene. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. I am a child from the grassland. I don't know what is right or wrong, but I know it is the right answer, and I know more about sincerity and simplicity.------A Mu Long

《Mom restaurant》is named after a song by singer zhao lei's second album. The "Mom restaurant" in the song is one of the few small Muslim houses we often visit, which has a mother's taste. "Jim" means "mother" in the reply. 

Bar counter. Image © Weiqi Jin
Bar counter. Image © Weiqi Jin

《Mom restaurant》album cover is a tree, it represents growth, life, rooted in the earth, coincidentally, the project site is also have a such tree, we will be retained and taking the design of it, facade of rammed earth wall like grow from the ground, d to the courtyard to bring people together, the low entry only bow can enter, a symbol of modesty and humility, sitting under a tree in the yard on a low stool can lose heavy and hypocrisy, is sincere and plain.

Courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
Courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

Squatting is the natural posture of a human picnic, and this "informal" eating posture allows people to relax and close the relationship between diners. Squatting perspective gives diners the "low-dimensional" world they normally ignore. 

Section
Section

The west side large area floor window, provided indoor good natural daylighting, outdoor large area green plant provides more visual pleasure for diners. The first floor of the seat is spread out in the center of the stage. There are groups of three or five groups, some of which are secluded and independent, so that each group of seats has the exclusive property of its guests. 

An interior part. Image © Weiqi Jin
An interior part. Image © Weiqi Jin

The stage part design is more flexible, the audience can enter or sit or stand, let the person and music natural fusion. 

An indoor stage area. Image © Weiqi Jin
An indoor stage area. Image © Weiqi Jin

A layer to the second floor carry empty stairs, in order not to occupy the limited interior space, the stair to outdoor, lap cladding canopy in the form of framework, not only meet the functional requirements, using semi-permeable sunshine board to reduce the weight of the stairs on the vision, make the light and transparent, let a guest of the focus on the stage.

One floor to the two staircase. Image © Weiqi Jin
One floor to the two staircase. Image © Weiqi Jin

To enhance the fluency of moving lines, in the form of sculptural sense in space.

Two storey interior parts. Image © Weiqi Jin
Two storey interior parts. Image © Weiqi Jin

In and out, the indoor and outdoor space is blurred, and the courtyard is closely connected with the interior.

Two staircases. Image © Weiqi Jin
Two staircases. Image © Weiqi Jin

Cite: "Mom Restaurant / AML Design studio" 30 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887894/mom-restaurant-aml-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Facade. Image © Weiqi Jin

大理吉姆餐厅 / 阿穆隆设计工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »