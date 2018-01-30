Mom Restaurant / AML Design studio

+ 22

Architects AML Design studio

Location Ren Min Lu, Dali Shi, Dali Baizuzizhizhou, Yunnan Sheng, China

Design Team A mu long, Song xiao you, Liu chong

Project Year 2017

Photographs Weiqi Jin

Courtyard night scene. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. I am a child from the grassland. I don't know what is right or wrong, but I know it is the right answer, and I know more about sincerity and simplicity.------A Mu Long

《Mom restaurant》is named after a song by singer zhao lei's second album. The "Mom restaurant" in the song is one of the few small Muslim houses we often visit, which has a mother's taste. "Jim" means "mother" in the reply.

《Mom restaurant》album cover is a tree, it represents growth, life, rooted in the earth, coincidentally, the project site is also have a such tree, we will be retained and taking the design of it, facade of rammed earth wall like grow from the ground, d to the courtyard to bring people together, the low entry only bow can enter, a symbol of modesty and humility, sitting under a tree in the yard on a low stool can lose heavy and hypocrisy, is sincere and plain.

Squatting is the natural posture of a human picnic, and this "informal" eating posture allows people to relax and close the relationship between diners. Squatting perspective gives diners the "low-dimensional" world they normally ignore.

The west side large area floor window, provided indoor good natural daylighting, outdoor large area green plant provides more visual pleasure for diners. The first floor of the seat is spread out in the center of the stage. There are groups of three or five groups, some of which are secluded and independent, so that each group of seats has the exclusive property of its guests.

An interior part. Image © Weiqi Jin

The stage part design is more flexible, the audience can enter or sit or stand, let the person and music natural fusion.

An indoor stage area. Image © Weiqi Jin

A layer to the second floor carry empty stairs, in order not to occupy the limited interior space, the stair to outdoor, lap cladding canopy in the form of framework, not only meet the functional requirements, using semi-permeable sunshine board to reduce the weight of the stairs on the vision, make the light and transparent, let a guest of the focus on the stage.

One floor to the two staircase. Image © Weiqi Jin

To enhance the fluency of moving lines, in the form of sculptural sense in space.

Two storey interior parts. Image © Weiqi Jin

In and out, the indoor and outdoor space is blurred, and the courtyard is closely connected with the interior.