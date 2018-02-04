Art Jameel Announces New Multidisciplinary Art Center in Saudi Arabia

Thanks to Art Jameel, a Middle Eastern non-profit arts organization, a new arts district is taking shape in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since the crowning of Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has shifted focus from oil to arts and technology. The new multidisciplinary art center, named Hayy, is a 17,000 square meter step in the right direction.

Hayy, the Arabic word for neighborhood, will be an incubator for a creative community. When it opens in mid-2019, Jeddah will have space for 12 different art organizations along with a 127-car park, exhibition halls, theatres, artists studios, and event spaces.

Award-winning Ibda Design created a contemporary three-story space and drew from traditional Middle Eastern architecture. Shaded terraces and walkways overlook a central courtyard which connects many of the internal spaces. The flow from exterior to interior spaces encourages collaboration among artists and disciplines. A need for privacy and natural light is answered through the facades; one of which is a ‘blank canvas,’ for art installations.

News via: Art Jameel.