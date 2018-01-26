World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. AIA Responds to Actions Taken by 25 States to Reduce Architectural Licensure Requirements

AIA Responds to Actions Taken by 25 States to Reduce Architectural Licensure Requirements

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
AIA Responds to Actions Taken by 25 States to Reduce Architectural Licensure Requirements
Save this picture!
AIA Responds to Actions Taken by 25 States to Reduce Architectural Licensure Requirements , Courtesy of AIA
Courtesy of AIA

With a growing number of states choosing to rollback professional architectural licensure requirements, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has issued a “Where We Stand” statement calling for the reinforcement of the practice, which they believe stand to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and shield consumers from unqualified practitioners.”

According to the AIA, over the past 5 years, legislative or executive actions have been taken in at least 25 states to impose the “least restrictive regulations” for professional licensure, with several states recommending the elimination of all licenses in the state.

While these actions are likely taken with the goal of lowering barriers to competition and increasing job opportunities, the AIA believes they also have the unintended potential to diminish the overall standard of practice and accountability given to existing professionals.

"The essential purpose of licensing architects is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and shield consumers from unqualified practitioners," said AIA President Carl Elefante, FAIA. "This is a responsibility our profession fully accepts and takes quite seriously, and we will fight any effort to minimize the requirements for professional licensure in architecture."

Read the full statement, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "AIA Responds to Actions Taken by 25 States to Reduce Architectural Licensure Requirements " 26 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887865/aia-responds-to-actions-taken-by-25-states-to-reduce-architectural-licensure-requirements/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »