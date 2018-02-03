World
Sony Music Entertainment Amsterdam / Space Encounters BV

  • 05:00 - 3 February, 2018
Sony Music Entertainment Amsterdam / Space Encounters BV
Sony Music Entertainment Amsterdam / Space Encounters BV, © Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

© Peter Tijhuis © Peter Tijhuis © Peter Tijhuis © Peter Tijhuis + 23

  • Architects

    Space Encounters BV

  • Location

    Overhoeksplein 1, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Joost Baks, Gijs Baks, Remi Versteeg, Stijn de Weerd

  • Project architect

    Daan van Gool, Daniel Ankoné

  • Team

    Joost Baks, Gijs Baks, Remi Versteeg, Stijn de Weerd, Daan van Gool, Daniel Ankoné

  • Interior Architect

    Space Encounters, Amsterdam 

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Peter Tijhuis

  • Installations

    Van Losser BV, Dave Smit + John Uitentuis, Invent Design

  • Contractor

    VANStaal, Senso, De Vrij Akoestiek, Acosorb, Uipkes, Indoorsteel

  • Interior ft-out

    Roord Binnenbouw 

  • Project management

    Premium Bouw 

  • Client

    Sony Music
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

Text description provided by the architects. A’DAM stands for Amsterdam Dance And Music. The recently renovated 60’s icon is located on the banks of the IJ river and is home to several nightclubs and leading international music companies including Massive Music, Wink, ID&T, Gibson and now Sony Music.

© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

The foor plan places enclosed functions near the core, freeing the views from obstruction and allowing the concrete facade construction to claim the spotlight. Special attention has been given to the lighting system. On top of the grid ceiling, LED strips illuminate the white acoustic spray above it, creating hyper-difuse light below and eliminating shadows. Furthermore, the core resembles the inside of an amplifer, the bar doubles as a stairs and the vinyl boardroom table is also a DJ booth.

Sony's Office Isometric
Sony's Office Isometric

While in the music industry, work and play are very much intertwined, the design seeks to separate the two and give them their own space. This way, one can either be fully focussed at work or fully relaxed at play. The division is emphasized by creating a radical material palette: grey and green, and nothing in between.

© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis
