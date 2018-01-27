Montserrat Vayreda School / BAAS Arquitectura

+ 16

Architects BAAS Arquitectura

Location Roses, Province of Girona, Spain

Lead Architects Jordi Badia, Alba Azuara, Victoria Llinares

Other participants Eva Damiá, Mercè Mundet, Albert Duque, Àlex Clarà, Maria Megíes, Oscar Guillen, Pere Molas, Marta Cassany

Area 3339.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at the edge of the town in an area still in development. The project layout is an only pure volume, with a central courtyard sheltered from the north winds. This courtyard will be the central element for the students’ social life.

The project takes advantage of a preexisting drop in the topography to avoid expensive earthworks. The school volume leans on the upper preexisting platform and flies over the lower level to create the porch and the grades for the sports court

The entire program is solved in 1 level with direct access from the main street. The classrooms for the kindergarten and primary education are oriented south and north respectively around the courtyard. The lower level, with direct access to the sports court is occupied by the sports hall and the changing rooms.

The building is constructed in a regular structure and a constant modulus organized throughout the school. The chosen materials and colors resound with those traditionally from this area.