  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Spain
  5. BAAS Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  Montserrat Vayreda School / BAAS Arquitectura

Montserrat Vayreda School / BAAS Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 27 January, 2018
Montserrat Vayreda School / BAAS Arquitectura
Montserrat Vayreda School / BAAS Arquitectura, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    BAAS Arquitectura

  • Location

    Roses, Province of Girona, Spain

  • Lead Architects

    Jordi Badia, Alba Azuara, Victoria Llinares

  • Other participants

    Eva Damiá, Mercè Mundet, Albert Duque, Àlex Clarà, Maria Megíes, Oscar Guillen, Pere Molas, Marta Cassany

  • Area

    3339.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at the edge of the town in an area still in development. The project layout is an only pure volume, with a central courtyard sheltered from the north winds. This courtyard will be the central element for the students’ social life.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Sketch 02
Sketch 02
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The project takes advantage of a preexisting drop in the topography to avoid expensive earthworks. The school volume leans on the upper preexisting platform and flies over the lower level to create the porch and the grades for the sports court

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Model 01
Model 01
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The entire program is solved in 1 level with direct access from the main street. The classrooms for the kindergarten and primary education are oriented south and north respectively around the courtyard. The lower level, with direct access to the sports court is occupied by the sports hall and the changing rooms.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The building is constructed in a regular structure and a constant modulus organized throughout the school. The chosen materials and colors resound with those traditionally from this area.

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Spain
Cite: "Montserrat Vayreda School / BAAS Arquitectura" 27 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887837/montserrat-vayreda-school-roses-baas-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

