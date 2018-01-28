World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Turkey
  5. TEGET
  6. 2011
  7. 35th Street / TEGET

35th Street / TEGET

  • 02:00 - 28 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
35th Street / TEGET
Save this picture!
35th Street / TEGET, © Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

© Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden + 34

  • Architects

    TEGET

  • Location

    Istanbul, Turkey

  • Architect in Charge

    Mehmet Kütükçüoğlu, Ertuğ Uçar

  • Area

    100000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Cemal Emden

  • Light Gauge Steel Project

    Akkon Construction

  • Statical Project

    Yapı Akademisi Engineering

  • Mechanical / Infrastructure Project

    Tanrıöver Engineering

  • Electrical Project

    ECC Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Northern part of İzmir,Ulukent 35th Street Project is formed by the topography of its context. The site is a steep slope which has 60 meters difference in height.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The project is a 2 kilometers long curvilinear circulation spine which extends and grows into private spaces, social amenities as well as infrastructural facilities. Spine arrayed along the slope, provides a range of public and private spaces including cafes, bookshops and common spaces and creates a dynamic geneaolgy. This plan allows unique views overlooking green fields along the corridor, opens up range of different sequences along the spine.

Save this picture!
Section View
Section View

An archetypical section of the project consists of a continuos underground driveway between parking lots on both sides, a pedestrian street above, and townhouses attached to it. This scheme allows optimized distances between car-parks and the houses, which also helps gaining green areas by embedding parking lots underground.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Isometric Section - Floor Plan
Isometric Section - Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Product Description:

This is the biggest, Breeam Certificated, Light Gauge Steel Housing Project in Turkey. The Light Gauge system as a sustainable building method helps us to create a sustainable, rapid solution for this housing Project. 

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Turkey
Cite: "35th Street / TEGET" 28 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887819/35th-street-teget/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »