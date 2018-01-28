35th Street / TEGET

+ 34

Architects TEGET

Location Istanbul, Turkey

Architect in Charge Mehmet Kütükçüoğlu, Ertuğ Uçar

Area 100000.0 m2

Project Year 2011

Photographs Cemal Emden

Manufacturers Loading...

Light Gauge Steel Project Akkon Construction

Statical Project Yapı Akademisi Engineering

Mechanical / Infrastructure Project Tanrıöver Engineering

Electrical Project ECC Engineering More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Northern part of İzmir,Ulukent 35th Street Project is formed by the topography of its context. The site is a steep slope which has 60 meters difference in height.

The project is a 2 kilometers long curvilinear circulation spine which extends and grows into private spaces, social amenities as well as infrastructural facilities. Spine arrayed along the slope, provides a range of public and private spaces including cafes, bookshops and common spaces and creates a dynamic geneaolgy. This plan allows unique views overlooking green fields along the corridor, opens up range of different sequences along the spine.

An archetypical section of the project consists of a continuos underground driveway between parking lots on both sides, a pedestrian street above, and townhouses attached to it. This scheme allows optimized distances between car-parks and the houses, which also helps gaining green areas by embedding parking lots underground.

Product Description:

This is the biggest, Breeam Certificated, Light Gauge Steel Housing Project in Turkey. The Light Gauge system as a sustainable building method helps us to create a sustainable, rapid solution for this housing Project.