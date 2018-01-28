World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Laser-Cut Mini Architecture Masterworks As Wall Hooks

Laser-Cut Mini Architecture Masterworks As Wall Hooks

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Laser-Cut Mini Architecture Masterworks As Wall Hooks
Save this picture!
Laser-Cut Mini Architecture Masterworks As Wall Hooks, © Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

Indian design and fabrication studio, MuseLAB creates customized furniture and products. Their 2017 creations include to-scale miniature architectural wall hooks. These functional household items were inspired by the works of Oscar Niemeyer, Le Corbusier, Charles Correa, Michael Graves, and others.

It is said that innovation is taking two things that already exist and putting them together and we did exactly that, said MuseLAB.

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

To make these “to-scale miniature marvels,” MuseLAB laser cut and engraved 4mm Birchply, assembled the pieces by hand, and finished them with Pu Sealer. The hooks hold 3Kgs and they are for sale on India-based online creative marketplaces like Natty and intro. Currently, these Etsy-like websites aren’t selling internationally but they hope to soon.

Mondadori Wall Hook

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

Denver Public Library Wall Hook

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

Palace of Assembly

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

Kanchanjunga Apartments

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Laser-Cut Mini Architecture Masterworks As Wall Hooks" 28 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887817/laser-cut-mini-architecture-masterworks-as-wall-hooks/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »