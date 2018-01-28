Laser-Cut Mini Architecture Masterworks As Wall Hooks

Indian design and fabrication studio, MuseLAB creates customized furniture and products. Their 2017 creations include to-scale miniature architectural wall hooks. These functional household items were inspired by the works of Oscar Niemeyer, Le Corbusier, Charles Correa, Michael Graves, and others.

It is said that innovation is taking two things that already exist and putting them together and we did exactly that, said MuseLAB.

To make these “to-scale miniature marvels,” MuseLAB laser cut and engraved 4mm Birchply, assembled the pieces by hand, and finished them with Pu Sealer. The hooks hold 3Kgs and they are for sale on India-based online creative marketplaces like Natty and intro. Currently, these Etsy-like websites aren’t selling internationally but they hope to soon.

Mondadori Wall Hook

Denver Public Library Wall Hook

Palace of Assembly

Kanchanjunga Apartments