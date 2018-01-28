World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. David Stanley Architects + Romy Grabosch
  6. 2017
  7. Acute Intervention / David Stanley Architects + Romy Grabosch

Acute Intervention / David Stanley Architects + Romy Grabosch

  • 13:00 - 28 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Acute Intervention / David Stanley Architects + Romy Grabosch
Save this picture!
Acute Intervention / David Stanley Architects + Romy Grabosch, © Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy

© Juliet Murphy © Juliet Murphy © Juliet Murphy © Adelina Iliev Photography + 41

Save this picture!
© Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy

Text description provided by the architects. The metamorphosis strategy adopted was to extend out to create a flexible family room; and to dig down to create an independent sunken office and fully functional granny annexe – the garden being the focus.

Save this picture!
© Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy

Views to and from the garden are framed through panes of (almost) frameless glass. A blackened timber cladding we liken to a snug fitting Balmoral bonnet sits atop this ephemeral border, which makes a striking contrast to the beech timber panels cladding the walls and ceiling of the Lounge.

Save this picture!
Plan - After Renovation
Plan - After Renovation
Save this picture!
Section
Section

From the comfort of the sofa, the striations of the laminated timber panels direct the eye up towards a small roof light that catches the golden hue of the late afternoon sun. These same beech panels are further employed to articulate the various activity spaces throughout the flat – the reading ‘nook’; the utility shelf; the concealed fire door; the cubbyholes. At the heart of the family room is the undulating bespoke Kitchen island unit. Constructed of oak veneered boards and floating on a sea of concrete this piece of landscaped furniture was designed to encourage the interaction of everyday family life.

Save this picture!
© Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy

At the end of the day it is the views framed by this architecture that are most remarkable and eye catching – from the majestic tree ferns in the ‘Zen’ garden to the Chinese Rosebud and Carpinous Domes in the blackened timber planters. And when the last rays of the setting sun hit the Corten BBQ backdrop with a reddish-orange glow… could that be a hint?

Save this picture!
© Adelina Iliev Photography
© Adelina Iliev Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture United Kingdom
Cite: "Acute Intervention / David Stanley Architects + Romy Grabosch" 28 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887816/acute-intervention-david-stanley-architects-plus-romy-grabosch/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »