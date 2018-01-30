Delgada 1 / Camarim Arquitectos

+ 33

Architects Camarim Arquitectos

Location Portugal

Authors Vasco Correia, Patrícia Sousa

Team Sebastien Alfaiate, Joana Ramos

Area 136.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photograph Nelson Garrido

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Our customers purchased a garden house in Delgada, a village that is 75km away north of Lisbon, and we were asked to renovate the house and add a pergola with a pool to the garden. Being an order for an interior renovation and a new building, we decided to consider them as 2 different projects: this project concerns the new building.

The house, surrounded by a large lawn, combines materials and decorative elements of varied origins in search of a certain dignity and solidity. We intuitively reject any idea of dialogue with this house, but it would not be convenient for the pergola to be too far from it. There were, near the kitchen door, two trees over the lawn. We placed the pergola between the trees, parallel to the house, aligned with the front porch. The pool, following the pergola, rushes over hills cultivated with vines, apple trees and pines to the south, leaving the neo-rustic world behind.

The careful consideration of the geography, garden and house did not lead us to an osmosis process, on the contrary: pergola and swimming pool form a massive, symmetrical and repetitive set that could be older than everything else. The pergola constructs a particular atmosphere, simultaneously domestic and permeable, robust and sensitive. The pool, coated in pink marble, unexpectedly cuts out the concrete and prints an electric turquoise tone in the water.

We try to work only with fundamental architectural elements, combining them in a way that is not classic or baroque, old or modern, but all in unison. We seek that light, shadows, context close and far away, participate, as much as concrete and stone, in the construction of this atmosphere. We are interested in the ability of architecture to provide a living perception of each moment and simultaneously the consciousness of a time scale that transcends us.