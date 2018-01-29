World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Universal Design and Accessibility Manuals from Latin America and Spain

Universal Design and Accessibility Manuals from Latin America and Spain

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Universal Design and Accessibility Manuals from Latin America and Spain
Save this picture!
Universal Design and Accessibility Manuals from Latin America and Spain, Guidelines and Requirements for Inclusive Architecture Projects. Image via Municipalidad de Rosario
Guidelines and Requirements for Inclusive Architecture Projects. Image via Municipalidad de Rosario

Last year we shared a guide to the United States' ADA Standards for Accessible Design. Given the article's success and the diversity of our audience, we're making available a collection of guideline documents from Latin America and Spain. Whether you're working on projects in these countries or you're looking to broaden your knowledge of universal design, these guides should come in handy. 

These documents—published as PDFs—have been made available by institutions and organizations and refer to the requirements and laws of the indicated countries. 

Normas Técnicas Accesibilidad 2016 (Manual of Technical Norms for Accessibility 2016)  / Mexico City, Mexico

Via CDMX / Secretaría de Desarrollo Urbano y Vivienda (Secretary of Urban Development and Housing)

Save this picture!
via CDMX / Secretaría de Desarrollo Urbano y Vivienda
via CDMX / Secretaría de Desarrollo Urbano y Vivienda

Accesibilidad al Medio Físico y al Transporte (Accessibility for Physical Space and Transportation) / Costa Rica

Via CONAPDIS, Consejo Nacional de Personas con Discapacidad 

Save this picture!
via CONAPDIS, Consejo Nacional de Personas con Discapacidad
via CONAPDIS, Consejo Nacional de Personas con Discapacidad

Guía de Consulta Accesibilidad Universal (Universal Accessibility Reference Guide) / Chile

Via Corporación Ciudad Accesible / Por Andrea Boudeguer S. (Arquitecto), Pamela Prett W. (Directora Ciudad Accesible)

Save this picture!
via Corporación Ciudad Accesible / Por Andrea Boudeguer S., Pamela Prett W.
via Corporación Ciudad Accesible / Por Andrea Boudeguer S., Pamela Prett W.

Diseño Universal en el Espacio Público (Universal Design in Public Space) / Chile

Via SERVIU Región Metropolitana

Save this picture!
via SERVIU Región Metropolitana
via SERVIU Región Metropolitana

Pautas y Exigencias para un Proyecto Arquitectónico de Inclusión (Guidelines and Requirements for Inclusive Architecture Projects) / Rosario, Argentina

Vía Municipalidad de Rosario

Save this picture!
via Municipalidad de Rosario
via Municipalidad de Rosario

Hacia una Ciudad Accesible (Towards an Accessible City) / Buenos Aires, Argentina

Vía Capbauno (Colegio de Arquitectos de la Provincia de Buenos Aires)

Save this picture!
via Capbauno (Colegio de Arquitectos de la Provincia de Buenos Aires)
via Capbauno (Colegio de Arquitectos de la Provincia de Buenos Aires)

Buenas Prácticas en Accesibilidad Universal (Best Practices for Universal Accessibility) / Castilla La Mancha, Spain

Via Gobierno Autónomo de Castilla-La Mancha

Save this picture!
via Gobierno Autónomo de Castilla-La Mancha
via Gobierno Autónomo de Castilla-La Mancha

Manual de Accesibilidad para Espacios Públicos Urbanizados del Ayuntamiento de Madrid (Accessibility Manual for Urban Public Spaces by the Municipality of Madrid) / Madrid, Spain

Via Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ayuntamiento de Madrid
Courtesy of Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Guía de Diseño Accesible y Universal (Universal Design and Accessibility Guide) / Colombia

Via Departamento Administrativo del Deporte, la Recreación, la Actividad Física y el Aprovechamiento del Tiempo Libre - COLDEPORTES

Save this picture!
via COLDEPORTES
via COLDEPORTES

Are you aware of other online manuals that can be shared with ArchDaily readers? Leave us a comment below!

A Simple Guide to Using the ADA Standards for Accessible Design Guidelines

Only a special few architects can truly say they enjoy reading building codes. There's no doubt that it's daunting and it can certainly pose challenges to your design.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc Sustainability
Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "Universal Design and Accessibility Manuals from Latin America and Spain" 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887802/universal-design-and-accessibility-manuals-from-latin-america-and-spain/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »