Universal Design and Accessibility Manuals from Latin America and Spain

Last year we shared a guide to the United States' ADA Standards for Accessible Design. Given the article's success and the diversity of our audience, we're making available a collection of guideline documents from Latin America and Spain. Whether you're working on projects in these countries or you're looking to broaden your knowledge of universal design, these guides should come in handy.
These documents—published as PDFs—have been made available by institutions and organizations and refer to the requirements and laws of the indicated countries.
Normas Técnicas Accesibilidad 2016 (Manual of Technical Norms for Accessibility 2016) / Mexico City, Mexico
Via CDMX / Secretaría de Desarrollo Urbano y Vivienda (Secretary of Urban Development and Housing)
Accesibilidad al Medio Físico y al Transporte (Accessibility for Physical Space and Transportation) / Costa Rica
Via CONAPDIS, Consejo Nacional de Personas con Discapacidad
Guía de Consulta Accesibilidad Universal (Universal Accessibility Reference Guide) / Chile
Via Corporación Ciudad Accesible / Por Andrea Boudeguer S. (Arquitecto), Pamela Prett W. (Directora Ciudad Accesible)
Diseño Universal en el Espacio Público (Universal Design in Public Space) / Chile
Via SERVIU Región Metropolitana
Pautas y Exigencias para un Proyecto Arquitectónico de Inclusión (Guidelines and Requirements for Inclusive Architecture Projects) / Rosario, Argentina
Hacia una Ciudad Accesible (Towards an Accessible City) / Buenos Aires, Argentina
Vía Capbauno (Colegio de Arquitectos de la Provincia de Buenos Aires)
Buenas Prácticas en Accesibilidad Universal (Best Practices for Universal Accessibility) / Castilla La Mancha, Spain
Via Gobierno Autónomo de Castilla-La Mancha
Manual de Accesibilidad para Espacios Públicos Urbanizados del Ayuntamiento de Madrid (Accessibility Manual for Urban Public Spaces by the Municipality of Madrid) / Madrid, Spain
Guía de Diseño Accesible y Universal (Universal Design and Accessibility Guide) / Colombia
Via Departamento Administrativo del Deporte, la Recreación, la Actividad Física y el Aprovechamiento del Tiempo Libre - COLDEPORTES
Are you aware of other online manuals that can be shared with ArchDaily readers? Leave us a comment below!
A Simple Guide to Using the ADA Standards for Accessible Design Guidelines
Only a special few architects can truly say they enjoy reading building codes. There's no doubt that it's daunting and it can certainly pose challenges to your design.