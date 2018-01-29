Modular House 01 / abarca+palma

+ 35

Architects abarca+palma

Location Pupuya, Chile

Architects in Charge Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photograph Andres Maturana

Manufacturers

Construction Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa

Colaborator Architect Nicolás Acosta

Construction Year 2016

Surface Area 5800 m2.

Built Surface 120m2

Construction Time 4 meses

Value 20 UF x m2

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is in the "Los Maquicillos" hills, between Matanzas Square and Vega de Pupuya. Its implantation on the hill provides a wide view to the sea and a very close view of the hills, big trees and the powerful rural landscape of the ravine "La vega de Pupuya".

The house has an interior of 77m2 that include two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen integrated to the living and dining room that communicates directly to a covered porch and a corridor that projects over the terrain in its sloping part. All environments have a view that can cross the entire region of the ravine and the distant sea.

This first Modular Home is part of a system of prefabricated modules and a serial structure fabricated on construction sites adaptable to the terrain. The wooden structure is built in situ by joiners before the arrival of prefabricated panels that are mounted over it.

It is a mixed system, where carpentry tradition and the industry can directly connect with each other.

The structure built in pine wood is composed by the method of piers, beam, composite pillar and serial trusses that construct a cover that protects the totality of the residence.

The prefabricated panels are of SIP type with variable thickness according to the climatic zone of the country.

In climate terms, the house is characterized by a great cover that protects the entire area built with edges of more than a meter long, which ensure protection from rain and sun, giving greater durability to the residence coatings and decreasing considerably the maintenance. The coverage is separated from the modules to reduce the incidence of heat on them, as well as to promote air circulation. Finally, the width of the residence and the sequence of windows allow cross ventilation in all rooms.

Five modules were used for this residence: Double Bedroom Module, Single Bedroom Module, Bathroom and Kitchen Module, Living Module and Balcony Module, as well as a corridor throughout the front of the house.