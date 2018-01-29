World
Modular House 01 / abarca+palma

  • 15:00 - 29 January, 2018
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Modular House 01 / abarca+palma
Modular House 01 / abarca+palma, © Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

© Andres Maturana © Andres Maturana © Andres Maturana © Andres Maturana + 35

  • Architects

    abarca+palma

  • Location

    Pupuya, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photograph

    Andres Maturana

  • Construction

    Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa

  • Colaborator Architect

    Nicolás Acosta

  • Construction Year

    2016

  • Surface Area

    5800 m2.

  • Built Surface

    120m2

  • Construction Time

    4 meses

  • Value

    20 UF x m2
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is in the "Los Maquicillos" hills, between Matanzas Square and Vega de Pupuya. Its implantation on the hill provides a wide view to the sea and a very close view of the hills, big trees and the powerful rural landscape of the ravine "La vega de Pupuya".

© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

The house has an interior of 77m2 that include two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen integrated to the living and dining room that communicates directly to a covered porch and a corridor that projects over the terrain in its sloping part. All environments have a view that can cross the entire region of the ravine and the distant sea.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

This first Modular Home is part of a system of prefabricated modules and a serial structure fabricated on construction sites adaptable to the terrain. The wooden structure is built in situ by joiners before the arrival of prefabricated panels that are mounted over it.

© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana
Axonometric
Axonometric
Section
Section

It is a mixed system, where carpentry tradition and the industry can directly connect with each other.

© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

The structure built in pine wood is composed by the method of piers, beam, composite pillar and serial trusses that construct a cover that protects the totality of the residence.

© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana
Section A
Section A

The prefabricated panels are of SIP type with variable thickness according to the climatic zone of the country.

© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

In climate terms, the house is characterized by a great cover that protects the entire area built with edges of more than a meter long, which ensure protection from rain and sun, giving greater durability to the residence coatings and decreasing considerably the maintenance. The coverage is separated from the modules to reduce the incidence of heat on them, as well as to promote air circulation. Finally, the width of the residence and the sequence of windows allow cross ventilation in all rooms.

© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

Five modules were used for this residence: Double Bedroom Module, Single Bedroom Module, Bathroom and Kitchen Module, Living Module and Balcony Module, as well as a corridor throughout the front of the house.

Cite: "Modular House 01 / abarca+palma" [Casa Modular 01 / abarca+palma] 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887799/modular-house-01-abarca-plus-palma/> ISSN 0719-8884

