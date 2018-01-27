World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Mirrored Shopping Mall Proposal Wins 2017 "Unbelievable Challenge"

Mirrored Shopping Mall Proposal Wins 2017 "Unbelievable Challenge"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Mirrored Shopping Mall Proposal Wins 2017 "Unbelievable Challenge"
Save this picture!
Mirrored Shopping Mall Proposal Wins 2017 "Unbelievable Challenge", Courtesy of Ben Feicht
Courtesy of Ben Feicht

A mirror-clad shopping mall has been awarded the first prize for its innovative materiality and strong connection to the city in the “2017 Unbelievable Challenge” architectural design competition. “Unwrapped”, submitted by Ben Feicht, a recent graduate of the University of Oregon, was chosen as the winner out of the proposals from 22 different countries. Three other projects were awarded as runner-up.

Take a closer look at the winning design, after the break.  

First Place: “Unwrapped”/ Ben Feicht

“Unwrapped” looked at enhancing the connection between the interior and the exterior of the shopping mall. The design utilized mirrors that allowed the inside to be visible to the outside and vice versa. The shopping mall became more than just an object in the site, it invited visitors in to explore city life in a new way.

The most crucial insight was to use mirrors that make the interior visible to the street and vice versa. This tied the mall to its surroundings, and made the stores inside a part of city life, attracting people to explore the inside of the building, said the jury.

As the winner, Ben will be awarded €1,000 and a 10-week, full-paid internship at Snohetta’s headquarter office in Oslo, Norway.

Courtesy of Ben Feicht Courtesy of Ben Feicht + 6

Runner-Up: “Involved”/ Stefania Vasilkova

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Stefania Vasilkova
Courtesy of Stefania Vasilkova

Runner-Up: “The Nival Splash”/ Daria Karadzhan, Polina Voevodina, & Elena Zobova

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Daria Karadzhan
Courtesy of Daria Karadzhan

Runner-Up: "Powrót"/ Almudena Sánchez-Buitrago Morales

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Almudena Sánchez-Buitrago Morales
Courtesy of Almudena Sánchez-Buitrago Morales

Jury:

  • Eli Synnevåg, Senior Architect, Snøhetta, Norway
  • Santa Claus, Investor, Korvatunturi, Finland
  • Maciej Sanetra, Shopping Centre Director at Epp Property Management, Poland
  • Kari Korkman, Founder & Director, Helsinki Design Week, Finland
  • Petteri lautso, Architect and Customer Value Director, Ruukki, Finland
  • Alexandru Oprita, Architect & Winner of 2015 Competition, Romania

More information, regarding the challenge and winning entries, can be found here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Mirrored Shopping Mall Proposal Wins 2017 "Unbelievable Challenge"" 27 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887797/mirrored-shopping-mall-proposal-wins-2017-unbelievable-challenge/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »