The staircase is a fundamental element for the connection of architectural spaces. But beyond its functional use, in many projects the staircase serves as a sculptural object, offering an opportunity for architects to generate creative spatial forms that animate the built space. In this installment of our Photos of the Week, we present 15 incredible staircases captured by photographers such as Patricia Parinejad, José Campos, and Brigida González.
15 Fantastic Photos of Stunning Staircases
- 12:00 - 28 January, 2018
- by María Francisca González
