World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 15 Fantastic Photos of Stunning Staircases

15 Fantastic Photos of Stunning Staircases

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
15 Fantastic Photos of Stunning Staircases
Save this picture!
© Johannes Vogt
© Johannes Vogt

© Mark Cocksedge © Ed Reeve © José Campos © Bruce Damonte + 16

The staircase is a fundamental element for the connection of architectural spaces. But beyond its functional use, in many projects the staircase serves as a sculptural object, offering an opportunity for architects to generate creative spatial forms that animate the built space. In this installment of our Photos of the Week, we present 15 incredible staircases captured by photographers such as Patricia ParinejadJosé Campos, and Brigida González.

Bharath Ramamrutham

SDM Apartment / Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop

Save this picture!
© Bharath Ramamrutham
© Bharath Ramamrutham

José Campos

Two Houses in Monção / João Paulo Loureiro

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Brigida González

Greiner Headquarter / f m b architekten

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Patricia Parinejad

House FMB / Fuchs Wacker Architekten

Save this picture!
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

Bruce Damonte

Wieden+Kennedy NY / WORKac

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Ed Reeve

Twisting Wooden Staircase Prototype / ACME

Save this picture!
© Ed Reeve
© Ed Reeve

Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

House in Byoubugaura / Takeshi Hosaka

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

Pietro Savorelli

Vinícola Antinori / Archea Associati

Save this picture!
15 Fantastic Photos of Stunning Staircases, © Pietro Savorelli
© Pietro Savorelli

Timothy Soar

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + GROUPWORK

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Tobias Colz

Loft Panzerhalle / Smartvoll Architekten ZT KG

Save this picture!
© Tobias Colz
© Tobias Colz

Wang Ting - Wang Jin

Elephant-Parade Office / CUN Design

Save this picture!
© Wang Ting
© Wang Ting

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Sotheby's / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Mark Cocksedge

Living Staircase / Paul Cocksedge

Save this picture!
© Mark Cocksedge
© Mark Cocksedge

Scott Frances

United States Courthouse, Salt Lake City / Thomas Phifer and Partners

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Johannes Vogt

House FMB / Fuchs Wacker Architekten

Save this picture!
© Johannes Vogt
© Johannes Vogt
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. " 15 Fantastic Photos of Stunning Staircases" [ Las 15 mejores escaleras y sus detalles] 28 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887779/15-fantastic-photos-of-stunning-staircases/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »