  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Mexico
  5. Tamen Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. La Ruina Park Bar / Tamen Arquitectura

La Ruina Park Bar / Tamen Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 29 January, 2018
La Ruina Park Bar / Tamen Arquitectura
La Ruina Park Bar / Tamen Arquitectura, © Alexander Potiomki
© Alexander Potiomki

© Alexander Potiomki © Alexander Potiomki © Alexander Potiomki © Alexander Potiomki + 11

© Alexander Potiomki
© Alexander Potiomki

Text description provided by the architects. This project was developed in a place where a textile factory was previously located, in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora. Nowadays, this place is known as "La Ruina Park" and it has become an iconic landmark of the city, in the field of events, nightlife and gastronomy.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Due to the increase in the flow of Hermosillenses in this establishment, the need arises to meet a greater demand. For this, TAMEN architecture, in collaboration with the Park La Ruina, analyzed the operation of the establishment and the user experience, to create a new concept that allows to take advantage of the flexibilities of the place, projecting a quality image that integrates the experience of enjoying from an old and traditional canteen, with all the comforts of a modern establishment. For this, the logistics and equipment of the place has been innovated and improved, particularly with the current bar, which allows serving more than 100 users at a time.

© Alexander Potiomki
© Alexander Potiomki

Thus, with finishes that reflect history - like the marble counter that runs from wall to wall, antique framed mirrors of wood that were formerly installed in the factory, luminaires exposed to oxidation framing the bar area, and areas covered with aluminum laminate simulate the restoration of the bar - a new environment is created and its more welcoming to the user, which together with a game of indirect lighting, manages to maintain the original nature of the bar La Ruina and all its accessories.

© Alexander Potiomki
© Alexander Potiomki
Product:

Wood

See more:

Cite: "La Ruina Park Bar / Tamen Arquitectura" [Bar del Parque La Ruina / Tamen Arquitectura] 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887775/la-ruina-park-bar-tamen-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

