World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Aquarium
  4. Switzerland
  5. Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés
  6. 2017
  7. Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

  • 00:00 - 26 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés
Save this picture!
Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 37

  • Client

    Fondation Aquatis / Boas Construction SA / Grisoni Zaugg SA 

  • Team Lausanne

    acques Richter, Ignacio Dahl Rocha, Manuel Perez, Nuno Santos Pareira, Nicolas Braem, Audran Valloggia, Adrien Barakat, Carine Nilson, Mathieu Gendron, Marco Turin

  • General contractor

    Boas Construction SA / Grisoni Zaugg SA

  • Structural engineer

    Aquarium Vivarium et Parking: Ingeni SA / Hôtel Aquatis et Parking: Daniel Willi SA 

  • Geotechnical

    De Cérenville SA

  • HVAC engineer

     Energies Rationnelles SA

  • Sanitary engineer

    H. Schumacher SA

  • Electrical engineer

     ETF SA Etablissements Techniques Fragnière SA

  • Acoustical consultant

    EcoAcoustique SA

  • Scenography

     AAB Atelier Artistique de Béton

  • Others consultants

    Muséographie: Thematis SA / Aquariologie: ICeau SA and vivarium de Lausanne / Coordination Technique: ICeau SA

  • Aquarium Vivarium

    7'900 m2

  • Hotel * * * | 143 rooms

    8'800 m2

  • Parking

    1200 parking places
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés firm of architects, the Aquatis Complex is part of the Biopôle, a science park centred on life sciences, developing fast in the northern area of Lausanne. It is a strategic location, where the orbital motorway around the city intersects with the new M2 Lausanne Metro line, opened in 2008. The development consists of an area with a car park and Park & Ride, where there is a hotel and the “Cité de l’Eau DouceAquarium/Vivarium, linked by a central mall that offers access both to the “Lausanne-Vennes” metro station and to the car park. Each building has its own identity, but is part of a coherent whole.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The 1200-place car park forms the structural basis of the project. Its unusual shape follows the built-up area of the site. It also follows the contours of the terrain, and has wide open views to the southern side on all three levels. It belongs to the city of Lausanne, and opened in September 2010.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The hotel, with its 143 3* superior rooms, has a restaurant, a wellness area, and several conference rooms. Its special “L” shape forms the boundary of the hub’s central area, and shows it off to best advantage. This space is the heart of the project – it houses the aquarium, the building that is emblematic of this freshwater complex. Its organic, circular shape gives it a unique identity, reflecting its teaching and cultural missions.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

While the silk-screened glass façades of the hotel reflect the colours of the surrounding area and the vagaries of the weather, those of the aquarium shimmer as the wind moves them. One hundred thousand aluminium discs are suspended from this façade, but they remain mobile due to their fixings. The effect caused by the wind looks like fish scales shining in the sun, or like waves on a body of water. There is water there at ground level, between the two buildings, in an outdoor pool which adds to this reflected play of light. It also contributes to the leisure aspect of the area, aimed at families.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

More than two million litres of fresh water, twenty different ecosystems, 10,000 fish and more than one hundred reptiles (transferred from the old vivarium in Lausanne) will offer the visitor rich and varied surroundings in the first two storeys of the building. The ground floor is devoted largely to technology, essential to the functioning of the aquariums and the care of the creatures. The rest of the ground floor provides a reception area for visitors, an entrance hall, shop, cloakroom and restaurant, with wide open views to the south with a terrace that looks out over the outdoor pool. Teaching areas on the first floor enable school parties to be accommodated, extending the educational aspect to the visit.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
General Section
General Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Environmental and sustainable development aspects:

Part of the construction of the complex was the physical design of the building and the energy systems to provide an implementation fulfilling all the criteria for a rational useof energy, working towards sustainable development. The recommended materials fall within this approach. The components of the “exterior skin” of the buildings have also been upgraded, to improve both thermal performance and investment costs. In the same way, the link to the Services Industriels de la Ville de Lausanne (City of Lausanne Industrial Services) remote heating network, which uses the incineration of household waste, enables the use of renewable energy, with low greenhouse gas emissions. The production of cold needed for air-conditioning the whole complex is achieved by high-performance equipment, functioning with environmentally-neutral fluids and optimising heat recovery. Central management of the two buildings in the hub optimises the synergies of the two types of user, while ensuring very reliable functioning of the technical equipment as well as increased energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning aquarium science center Switzerland
Cite: "Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés" 26 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887774/aquatis-aquarium-vivarium-in-lausanne-richter-dahl-rocha-and-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »