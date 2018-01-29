World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Dost Architektur GmbH
  6. 2014
  7. Monolitär / Dost Architektur GmbH

Monolitär / Dost Architektur GmbH

  • 03:00 - 29 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Monolitär / Dost Architektur GmbH
Save this picture!
Monolitär / Dost Architektur GmbH, © Andrin Winteler
© Andrin Winteler

© Andrin Winteler © Andrin Winteler © Andrin Winteler © Andrin Winteler + 25

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler
© Andrin Winteler

Text description provided by the architects. The «monolitär» reacts strongly to its environment. Topography, views, noise emission and development characterize the building and shape its design. The two-sided orientation of the building creates exterior spaces with different qualities and references. For a young family, Dost projects a low-energy (minergie p) family house on the prominent Arova curve in Flurlingen, Switzerland.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler
© Andrin Winteler
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler
© Andrin Winteler

The design reacts strongly to its environment. Topography, views, noise emission and traffic ways, characterize the building and shape its design. The two-sided orientation of the building creates exterior spaces with different qualities and references. The reduced interior space creates generosity and allows for a continuous transition between the individual living spaces. All rooms are south-west facing so that you can benefit from the view and the sun.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler
© Andrin Winteler
Save this picture!
Section and Elevations
Section and Elevations
Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler
© Andrin Winteler

The front façade makes a slight crease, dividing the public spaces from the private rooms. The aim of the concept is to profit from the advantages of the location and the property and to avoid the negative aspects. Thus, the building was built into the steep slope and in the low level to the heavily travelled road, to escape the noise of the road and power lines. The building volume is understood as part of the landscape, so it is to be gently overgrown by the slope, the meadows and the vines and become one with nature.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler
© Andrin Winteler
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Monolitär / Dost Architektur GmbH" 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887753/monolitar-dost-architektur-gmbh/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »