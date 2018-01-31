ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I / Atelier Archmixing + Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

+ 25

Architects Atelier Archmixing, Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Location 799 Dangui Rd., Pudong, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Shen Zhuang, Jie Zhu (AMG), Yuyang Liu (ALYA)

Project Architects Danni Tian (AMG), Feile Cao, Congbao Wu (ALYA)

Design Team Tianen Gu, Long Chen, Wenliang Sun, Yu Fang, Jiapei Gong (AMG), Jue Wang, Kai Yang, Ning Li, Chen Ding, Tianqi Wen (ALYA)

Area 54700.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hao Chen

Collaborators Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd.

Client China Fortune Properties

Structure + Mechanical and Electrical Consultant Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd

Facade Consultant CIMA Project Consultancy Co. Ltd., Shanghai

Constructor Shanghai Construction No.2 (Group) Co., Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I China Fortune Wisdom Mark is jointly designed by Atelier Archmixing and Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects. The site is east to Dangui road, west to Middle Ring road.

Save this picture! Faced to Dangui road. Image © Hao Chen

The main planning strategy is to form a highly integrated semi-enclosed space structure with six seven-story R & D office buildings, based on the site shape and the surrounding environment, and create two courtyards of different sizes for two future user.

Save this picture! Semi-enclosed structure to form two green courtyard

Save this picture! Analysis of traffic nuclear location

These two courtyards are connected with an elevated space of three-story-height, and expected to establish contact with the ZhangJiang IC Harbour Phase II in the north.

The main greenery facing the city park introduce nice view for each office. By opening to the streets, it turns into a place for rest, relaxation and communication.

Save this picture! Connect the two green courtyards with three-story-height elevated space. Image © Hao Chen

Each floor of the building is flexibly equipped with outward-facing hallway sunshades on the façade, which cleverly integrate the equipment platform, the rest verandah and the evacuation staircase and form a vivid elevation.

Save this picture! Connect the two green courtyards with three-story-height elevated space. Image © Hao Chen

Through the careful control of the overall environment, architectural form and shading facade an office building with high surplus-value has achieved.