Sky Club House / DOMANI

+ 28

Architects DOMANI

Location Cha Shan Nan Lu, Dongguan Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Architect in Charge Ann Yu

Installation & Exhibition Ann & Vincent

Cooperative Design Leo Huang

Client Times Property

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Shaon, DOMANI

Text description provided by the architects. Sky Club House is a production project that DOMANI researched in for Times Property. Architecture、interior and device display are all created by Ann Yu, Director of Creation. As a permanent building, the club has been completed in Time Berlin and Time Sky, and will be presented in Times Property's flagship plate one after another.

Time is a character, we developed construction material based on this character, 20% grey artificial concrete tiles are paved well-proportioned through whole space, traces of time will spontaneously reflect on material. What else, the consistency of material and exquisite texture create integrity interaction with this character.

Nature light is a character, in a construction that is designed for this character, it has all possibilities and freedom. whether it draws the outline of material, or making interesting interaction with fixed installation, nature light has full of variety and that is what creates impression of construction interior.

People are resting, excising, communicating and taking all kinds of activities in this space. We hope that construction with abstract entrance can introduce people’s sight to exterior and above. After all, sky and water surface flow worth more observation than all solid construction.