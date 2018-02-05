World
Sky Club House / DOMANI

  • 22:00 - 5 February, 2018
Sky Club House / DOMANI
© Shaon
© Shaon

© Shaon © Shaon © Shaon © Shaon + 28

  • Architects

    DOMANI

  • Location

    Cha Shan Nan Lu, Dongguan Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Ann Yu

  • Installation & Exhibition

    Ann & Vincent

  • Cooperative Design

    Leo Huang

  • Client

    Times Property

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shaon, DOMANI
© Shaon
© Shaon

Text description provided by the architects. Sky Club House is a production project that DOMANI researched in for Times Property. Architecture、interior and device display are all created by Ann Yu, Director of Creation. As a permanent building, the club has been completed in Time Berlin and Time Sky, and will be presented in Times Property's flagship plate one after another.

© Shaon
© Shaon

Time is a character, we developed construction material based on this character, 20% grey artificial concrete tiles are paved well-proportioned through whole space, traces of time will spontaneously reflect on material. What else, the consistency of material and exquisite texture create integrity interaction with this character.

© Shaon
© Shaon
Plan. Image © DOMANI
Plan. Image © DOMANI
© Shaon
© Shaon

Nature light is a character, in a construction that is designed for this character, it has all possibilities and freedom. whether it draws the outline of material, or making interesting interaction with fixed installation, nature light has full of variety and that is what creates impression of construction interior.

© Shaon
© Shaon

People are resting, excising, communicating and taking all kinds of activities in this space. We hope that construction with abstract entrance can introduce people’s sight to exterior and above. After all, sky and water surface flow worth more observation than all solid construction.

