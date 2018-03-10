World
Vilnius Tech Park / A2SM architects

  • 05:00 - 10 March, 2018
Vilnius Tech Park / A2SM architects
Vilnius Tech Park / A2SM architects, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj + 41

  • Architects

    A2SM architects

  • Location

    Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Lead Architects

    Aurimas Sasnauskas, Sla Malenko, Joris Šykovas, Eglė Židonytė, Greta Frišmantaitė, Paulius Venckūnas

  • Area

    10200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj

  • Interior designers

    A2SM architects

  • Collaborating Architects

    Senojo miesto architektai, Diana Sabaliauskienė

  • Engineering team

    Dovilė Šporaitė, Arvydas Stumbras, Mantas Baltrušaitis, Arūnas Antanavičius, Algirdas Baltrušaitis

  • Client

    Vilnius Technology and Arts center
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Vilnius Tech Park building complex designed by A2SM architects is located in the area known as Sapiegos park. The place is a collection of low rise XIX century brick buildings which used to be a hospital and a park. Architects have been tasked to redesign the existing buildings to fit a whole lot of new functions, the main one being – a collaborative hub, focused on startups and technology companies. The historic site has revealed itself to be very flexible towards the contemporary needs of office space and also adaptable for expansion. Architects have revealed the most graphic features of the old buildings and framed them to be the part of the new interior. Old roof timber was salvaged and reworked into the tables and benches for the public areas of the complex. With this outlook of experimental heritage protection Vilnius Tech Park stands as one of a kind complex for startup companies in the whole Baltic area.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Complex Plan
Complex Plan
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Program:
Mostly single story houses embrace the needs for an ever changing office environment of startup companies. Program comprises of a 300 seat conference hall which is a new addition to the existing complex, 80 seat café, a bar, and flexible office space which can be divided into smaller offices regarding the needs of the tenants.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Axonometric 001
Axonometric 001
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Design:
A new addition to the complex is a single story conference hall which fits in the gap between the old hospital corridors. A snug and stealthy facade comprised of large glass segments is almost hidden from the eye of the public, not to overshadow the heritage of the old structure. The ornamented facade of the old hospital is reflected on the new surface joining the new and the old buildings together. The old buildings are repainted and fixed to a condition that they once had with a slight color change to a subtler grey shade.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Cite: "Vilnius Tech Park / A2SM architects" 10 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887730/vilnius-tech-park-a2sm-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

