  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Space Encounters
  6. 2017
  7. GMK5 / First Day of Spring / Space Encounters 

GMK5 / First Day of Spring / Space Encounters 

  • 05:00 - 24 July, 2018
GMK5 / First Day of Spring / Space Encounters 
GMK5 / First Day of Spring / Space Encounters , © Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

© Peter Tijhuis

  • Architects

    Space Encounters

  • Location

    Groenmarktkade 5, 1016 TA Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Joost Baks, Gijs Baks, Remi Versteeg, Stijn de Weerd

  • Interior architect

    Space Encounters 

  • Team

    Joost Baks, Gijs Baks, Remi Versteeg, Stijn de Weerd, Jordy Vos

  • Area

    495.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Peter Tijhuis

  • Structural Engineer

    Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs BV

  • Climate Design

    Huisman en van Muijen Installatieadviseurs

  • Contractor

    Barten Groep

  • Interior fit-out

    Thomas Meubels

  • Projectmanagement

    New Cheese Development
© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

Text description provided by the architects. Courtyards of Amsterdam city blocks tend to be quite fascinating. While the heritage commission tightly monitors the facades facing the canals, they allow a lot more freedom on the rear side.

Plan
Plan

The resulting cacophony of sheds, annexes, balconies and installation pipes seem to follow an unknown logic, and the fact that most courtyards are not publicly accessable makes them even more mysterious.

© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

True to its context, the GMK building's silhouette is elementary, and its material logically. Deep windows do not give its function away, and also provide two-way privacy and a bit of conundrum.

© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

On ground level there is a more direct connection with the surroundings, caused by the windows directly overlooking the shared driveway, which is paved with the same brick. The only attires are the random grass patches that will grow here.

© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis

Inside, advertising and branding company First Day of Spring has taken up residence. All serving functions have been hidden way behind a masonite wall. In the space, movable walls clad with mirrors and LED walls allow them to flexibly use the rest of their office – or turn it into a night club if the need arises.

© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis
Section
Section

Cite: "GMK5 / First Day of Spring / Space Encounters " 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887729/gmk5-first-day-of-spring-space-encounters/> ISSN 0719-8884

