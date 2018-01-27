World
COBE and CLEVER Team Up to Design New Electric Car Charging Stations

COBE and CLEVER Team Up to Design New Electric Car Charging Stations
COBE and CLEVER Team Up to Design New Electric Car Charging Stations, Courtesy of COBE
Courtesy of COBE

In our modern day society where every minute counts, Danish architecture firm COBE, in collaboration with Danish automotive technology company, CLEVER, has designed a new modular ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles. These stations will not only aim to reduce the typical 45-minute charging time but also serve as a place where drivers can relax. 

Courtesy of COBE
Courtesy of COBE

Marie Kristine Schmidt, CXO at CLEVER said that the idea is to create a meaningful break for drivers while their cars recharge. “With the new stations, we are creating a space where, in addition to charging your car, you will also be able to recharge your own mental and physical batteries. In the 20 minutes that it usually takes to charge a car, you will be able to relax and have some fresh air, enjoy a cup of coffee, make phone calls or use some of the digital options available,” she stated in a press release.

The design of these modular stations is derived from a series of “trees” with “canopies” that allow light to filter through and create a calming atmosphere. The trees are made of wood, concrete, and feature solar panels on top, and have low shrubs and grass planted around the charging station. The stations can be arranged in clusters to form a “forest”, depending on the required capacity at each station.

Courtesy of COBE
Courtesy of COBE

Electric vehicles are the future. In our design, we want to offer drivers a much-needed and meaningful break in a green oasis. The energy and the technology are green, and we want the architecture, the materials and the concept to be green as well. Therefore, we’ve designed a sculptural charging station which can either stand alone or be incorporated with other facilities, said Dan Stubbergaard, Creative Director and Founder of COBE.

The first charging station is expected to open in Frederica, Denmark, alongside the E45 motorway in the summer of 2018. In the next few years, a total of eight stations will be built in Denmark, and another 40 will be completed in Sweden and Norway.

News via: COBE.

