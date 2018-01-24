Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter and C.F. Møller Win Competition for Mixed-Use Tower at Oslo Central Rail Station

The team led by Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, in collaboration with C.F Møller Arkitekter, Bollinger + Grohmann Ingenieure, Baugrundinstitut Franke-Meißner und Partner, GMBH and Transsolar Climate Engineering, has been selected as the winners of an international competition to design a master plan and mixed-use tower for the central rail station in Oslo, Norway.

Known as Nordic Light, the winning proposal was lauded by the jury for best responding to the site and program’s unique challenges, and for its dedication toward sustainable architecture. Nordic Light was chosen as the unanimous winner over proposals from BIG, Ingenhoven Architects and Sauerbruch Hutton.

The project is comprised of four core areas: the station areas, including the currently abandoned public square connecting to the central terminal; the podium housing cultural and conference facilities; the “pergola,” which connects between Queen Eufemia’s Street and the station; and the tower, which will contain a mixed-use program including a hotel, offices and a creative hub.

The project is striving for ambitious sustainability metrics, including an excellent-level BREEAM rating and flexible solutions for building utilization.

The jury report concluded:

”Nordic light” takes its strength from a controlled and careful form expression. The project’s proposed integration with the station areas and the overall draft of the blueprint will help to further develop Oslo S as the country’s largest collective hub, and will offer the travellers great new spatial and qualitative experiences. The project showcases good solutions for the design and connection of the adjacent spaces to the project. The architect’s approach provides a good potential for the rehabilitation and enhancement of the protected Østbanen structure, and will give it a central role as part of the station’s future visual identity. The project shows credibility and an understanding of the complexity that this task invites to....”

“The project shows a good understanding of the task’s many premises and a willingness and enthusiasm to find solutions through good and sustainable architecture,” explain RRA. “The jury believes the proposal has a concept that shows a suitable approach, is robust enough to withstand the necessary adjustments and that the project could be strengthened through this work.”

News via Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter