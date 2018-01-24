New Renderings Show off Gehry's Grand Avenue Development as Project Gets Official Start Date

New renderings have been revealed of Gehry Partners’ Grand Avenue Project as construction is finally set to begin this fall. Located across from Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles, the development now known as The Grand will offer up retail, entertainment and residences within two blocky, terracing towers.

Coupled with the concert hall, the complex is envisioned at transforming the street into a full entertainment district, able to be closed off for pedestrian use. The building will also allow for images and videos to be projected onto the shimmering facade of its famous neighbor.

“You close that piece of Grand Avenue, put some chairs out there and you’ve got something special,” explained Gehry to the LA Times. “We’re not just building buildings, we’re building places.”

The complex will include a 39-tower residential tower with 113 condos and 323 apartments (20 percent of which will be available to low-income tenants), and a 20-story tower housing a 314-room Equinox hotel. At the base, shops and restaurants will intermix with entertainment pieces including a movie theater.

Read more and watch Gehry discuss the project, here.

