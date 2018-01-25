World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. What Is the Best Camera (and Camera Equipment) for Architectural Photography?

What Is the Best Camera (and Camera Equipment) for Architectural Photography?

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
What Is the Best Camera (and Camera Equipment) for Architectural Photography?

A great photograph is often as important as a great building—sometimes even more. From the pages of glossy magazines to the galleries of digital publications and online portfolios, high-quality photography is crucial for contemporary architects. Yet the array of camera options, equipment, accessories, and technical jargon (aperture, ISO, shutter-speed, etc.) can be dizzying, if not intimidating. So what happens when the camera in your iPhone is no longer enough? 

To ensure emerging practitioners and professionals alike take the perfect shot, Eric Reinholdt summarizes at length the photography equipment used in his own practice in this two-part video from 2016. The first instalment on the architect, writer, and photographer's channel 30X40 Workshop makes it clear that his preference is a digital SLR camera. The 20+ megapixel image quality as well as range of larger aperture lenses with added versatility are crucial features for large format printing and digital publishing. Canon and Nikon are among the suggested brands as they are established with a large offering of products. And, are expected to provide additional upgrade paths as new equipment is released. 

Aside from the camera body, what accessories are needed to guarantee your most recent projects stand out? The second instalment delves into a plethora of gear options while providing ample information on specific products. From lenses for detailed, video, and wide-angled shots to an adjustable pistol grip tripod suitable for capturing any angle imaginable, Reinhold concisely illuminates all your equipment needs while reinforcing that wide angle lenses are preferred for the spatial constraints of architectural photography. When comparing lenses, a sharper quality image is a achieved with a prime lens though it is not as versatile as a zoom lens which, according to Reinholdt, are more adaptable and affordable but produce lower quality shots. In the end, it's your budget that drives the final choice of camera body and equipment.

While the videos are targeted at architectural professionals, aspiring photographers and students will find his recommendations just as beneficial. Make sure the next photographs of your work are as dynamic as your designs by watching the videos above for a full discussion on camera and equipment selections.

If you enjoyed this video, check out these additional instalments on computers and drones for architects. 

Which Computer Is the Best for Architects and Architecture Students?

Is this the "Best Drone for Architects"?

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Evan Pavka. "What Is the Best Camera (and Camera Equipment) for Architectural Photography?" 25 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887699/what-is-the-best-camera-and-camera-equipment-for-architectural-photography/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »