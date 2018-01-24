World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Shuhei Goto Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Renovation in Shizuoka / Shuhei Goto Architects

Renovation in Shizuoka / Shuhei Goto Architects

  • 20:00 - 24 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Renovation in Shizuoka / Shuhei Goto Architects
Save this picture!
Renovation in Shizuoka / Shuhei Goto Architects, © Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

© Kenta Hasegawa © Kenta Hasegawa © Kenta Hasegawa © Kenta Hasegawa + 26

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. It is a project that converts office and apartment building over 40 years into single family house. The site is located in a residential area close to central ​​Shizuoka city.In the area,it is difficult to predict the future environment.Because a lot of houses are rebuilding due to aging.So we attempted to create a depth between the private room and the city.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

First,we removed harf of the first floor and made a void and set up large windows in upper side. Then,it appeared bright living space like a outside.All of private rooms are open to this living space and void as well as opening to outside.It is the second facade in the house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Shuhei Goto Architects
Courtesy of Shuhei Goto Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Shuhei Goto Architects
Courtesy of Shuhei Goto Architects

With this composition which can be said that "house in the house",it creates a distinctive depth between private rooms and city.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "Renovation in Shizuoka / Shuhei Goto Architects" 24 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887686/renovation-in-shizuoka-shuhei-goto-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »