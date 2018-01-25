World
Layered House / STARSIS

  • 20:00 - 25 January, 2018
Layered House / STARSIS
Layered House / STARSIS, © Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

© Hong Seokgyu

  • Architects

    STARSIS

  • Location

    , South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Park Hyunhee

  • Area

    75.15 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Text description provided by the architects. Layered house = Add it on original object.

Gyuam-myeon used to be most active, important traffic hub before in Buyeo-gun long time ago. It was most popular place in Buyeo-gun in which the products from across the nation were actively interchange, before the bridge was built. Since the Baekje Great Bridge was built to connect Buyeo in 1968, visitors have declined gradually, and the traditional market and shopping districts were closed; this area became isolated. Now, the SEGAN Project (Urban Regeneration Project) will take place here, where is just as it was in the old days. First, SEGAN Project purchased buildings there were used to be modern commercial facilities; one of those buildings is a ‘blue roof house’ located in 8, Subuk-ro 41beon-gil. (As the roofing materials are layered in blue paint, it’s called as ‘the blue roof house.’)

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

There’s large vacant lot in front of ‘the blue roof house’, in which the traditional market was held to promote growth of town. The blue roof house used to be an old, humble restaurant where sold well-cooked meal and soups for visitors. As time went by, it’s transformed into a residential space. SEGAN and STARSIS’s first project will begin here, in this abandoned building.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Build a house on another house.

As the old coat is taken off, ‘the blue roof house’ comes up with a new dress and is nicknamed ‘Layered house’ which means ‘Place a house on the top of house.’ The backyard garden in ‘Layered house’ will be used as a place to dry dyeing fabric and in the vacant lot in front of the house, the event will be held, which reminds of old marketplace. It’s desirable that ‘the layered house’ where awakens far back memories will spawn new culture and accumulate invaluable memories as the SEGAN continues to grow.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
Cite: "Layered House / STARSIS" 25 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887685/layered-house-starsis/> ISSN 0719-8884

