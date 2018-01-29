World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United Kingdom
  5. McGarry-Moon Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects

Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects

  • 02:00 - 29 January, 2018
Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects
Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects, Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects
Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects

Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects + 27

Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects
Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The new office is situated in the lower garden of McGarry-Moons current home and studio, the award-winning Fallahogey House. Modelled to resemble the small agricultural metal sheds that abound in the rural locality, the office mirrors vernacular architecture, without mimicking it. Whilst the corten-clad exterior appears seamless and restrained, the interior reveals a surprising play in levels, serving several functions within a small area. Not only is the building to become the new office, it is also a garage for the nearby house, and is to be able to provide in the future a level access bedroom and shower room, for relatives with mobility issues.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The office is accessed via a perforated corten steel bridge, passing through the existing apple trees. Inside, the birch plywood glulam structure is left exposed and forms shelving, drawers and cupboards. The structure has been designed around the dimensions of a plywood sheet and will be fabricated off-site, ready for a quick assembly.

Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects
Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects

Inside, glazed gables cloaked in perforated corten and a long roof light throw light into the triple-height space. The entrance level houses the wc, and private meeting room/bedroom, with a set of stairs leading up to a mezzanine level, and a few steps down taking you to a casual meeting space. This overlooks the main office space on the lowest level, which sunk into the ground, will enjoy views over the grass to the newly planted orchard.

Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects
Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects
Section A
Section A
Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects
Courtesy of McGarry-Moon Architects
Section C
Section C
Cite: "Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects" 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily.

