2017 Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

Jurors looked for submissions which were not only aesthetic but also pushed the perceived limitations of wood construction.

The Wood Design & Building Awards program has been in existence for over 30 years, said the Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council, Etienne Lalonde. We’ve been continually impressed with the quality of submissions each year, and it’s a testament to the sophistication of wood products, due to improvements in technology and advancements in applications.

Revered architectural jurors included Principal Alan Organschi, Principal Betsy Williamson, and Design Principal Richard Bonnin. For the first time in this annual competition, the jurors selected awarded one project for technical innovation and one for public art education.

The 2017 Wood Design & Building Awards go to...

Honor

Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects

Washington Fruit & Produce Company (Yakima, Washington) / Graham Baba Architects

Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects

Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Collège Jean Monnet Broons (Broons, Bretagne, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Colas Durand Architectes

Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design

Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Merit

Pause (Vancouver, British Columbia) / DBR / Design Build Research, Alsu Sadrieva

Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture

Discovery & Services Center (Îles-de-Boucherville National Park SÉPAQ, Québec) / Smith Vigeant Architectes Inc.

The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

National Arts Centre Rejuvenation (Ottawa, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects

Multi-functional Sports Hall Alice Milliat (Lyon, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Tekhnê Architectes

Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches

Citation

Story Pod (Newmarket, Ontario) / Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.

Trois-Soeurs Bridge (Québec, Quebec) / ABCP Architecture

Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)

Orillia Waterfront Centre (Orillia, Ontario) / Brook McIlroy Inc.

Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro

Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO

Special Jury Award - Technical Innovation

Brock Commons Tallwood House (Vancouver, British Columbia) / Acton Ostry Architects Inc.

Special Jury Award - Public Art Education

Ways of Wood (Boston, Massachusetts) / Margen-Lab

Canadian Wood Council Awards

Tanguay Trois-Rivières (Trois-Rivières, Québec) / Coarchitecutre

Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture

Sustainable Forestry Initiative - Sponsorship Award

Solana (Whistler, British Columbia) / Murdoch & Company Architecture + Planning Ltd.

Western Red Cedar - Sponsorship Award

Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture

Sansin - Sponsorship Award

Grange Park Playground (Toronto, Ontario) / PFS Studio

More information about the Wood Design Awards can be found here.

