  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 2017 Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

2017 Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

2017 Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

Jurors looked for submissions which were not only aesthetic but also pushed the perceived limitations of wood construction.

The Wood Design & Building Awards program has been in existence for over 30 years, said the Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council, Etienne Lalonde. We’ve been continually impressed with the quality of submissions each year, and it’s a testament to the sophistication of wood products, due to improvements in technology and advancements in applications.

Revered architectural jurors included Principal Alan Organschi, Principal Betsy Williamson, and Design Principal Richard Bonnin. For the first time in this annual competition, the jurors selected awarded one project for technical innovation and one for public art education.

 The 2017 Wood Design & Building Awards go to...

Honor

Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects

Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Washington Fruit & Produce Company (Yakima, Washington) / Graham Baba Architects

Washington Fruit & Produce Company (Yakima, Washington) / Graham Baba Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Washington Fruit & Produce Company (Yakima, Washington) / Graham Baba Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects

Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Collège Jean Monnet Broons (Broons, Bretagne, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Colas Durand Architectes

Collège Jean Monnet Broons (Broons, Bretagne, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Colas Durand Architectes. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Collège Jean Monnet Broons (Broons, Bretagne, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Colas Durand Architectes. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design

Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Merit

Pause (Vancouver, British Columbia) / DBR / Design Build Research, Alsu Sadrieva

Pause (Vancouver, British Columbia) / DBR / Design Build Research, Alsu Sadrieva. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Pause (Vancouver, British Columbia) / DBR / Design Build Research, Alsu Sadrieva. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture

Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Discovery & Services Center (Îles-de-Boucherville National Park SÉPAQ, Québec) / Smith Vigeant Architectes Inc.

Discovery & Services Center (Îles-de-Boucherville National Park SÉPAQ, Québec) / Smith Vigeant Architectes Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Discovery & Services Center (Îles-de-Boucherville National Park SÉPAQ, Québec) / Smith Vigeant Architectes Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

National Arts Centre Rejuvenation (Ottawa, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

National Arts Centre Rejuvenation (Ottawa, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
National Arts Centre Rejuvenation (Ottawa, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects

Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Multi-functional Sports Hall Alice Milliat (Lyon, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Tekhnê Architectes

Multi-functional Sports Hall Alice Milliat (Lyon, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Tekhnê Architectes. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Multi-functional Sports Hall Alice Milliat (Lyon, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Tekhnê Architectes. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches

Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Citation

Story Pod (Newmarket, Ontario) / Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.

Story Pod (Newmarket, Ontario) / Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Story Pod (Newmarket, Ontario) / Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Trois-Soeurs Bridge (Québec, Quebec) / ABCP Architecture

Trois-Soeurs Bridge (Québec, Quebec) / ABCP Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Trois-Soeurs Bridge (Québec, Quebec) / ABCP Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)

Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record). Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record). Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Orillia Waterfront Centre (Orillia, Ontario) / Brook McIlroy Inc.

Orillia Waterfront Centre (Orillia, Ontario) / Brook McIlroy Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Orillia Waterfront Centre (Orillia, Ontario) / Brook McIlroy Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro

UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO

Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Special Jury Award - Technical Innovation

Brock Commons Tallwood House (Vancouver, British Columbia) / Acton Ostry Architects Inc.

Brock Commons Tallwood House (Vancouver, British Columbia) / Acton Ostry Architects Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Brock Commons Tallwood House (Vancouver, British Columbia) / Acton Ostry Architects Inc.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Special Jury Award - Public Art Education

Ways of Wood (Boston, Massachusetts) / Margen-Lab

Ways of Wood (Boston, Massachusetts) / Margen-Lab. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Ways of Wood (Boston, Massachusetts) / Margen-Lab. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Canadian Wood Council Awards

Tanguay Trois-Rivières (Trois-Rivières, Québec) / Coarchitecutre

Tanguay Trois-Rivières (Trois-Rivières, Québec) / Coarchitecutre. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Tanguay Trois-Rivières (Trois-Rivières, Québec) / Coarchitecutre. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture

Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Sustainable Forestry Initiative - Sponsorship Award

Solana (Whistler, British Columbia) / Murdoch & Company Architecture + Planning Ltd.

Solana (Whistler, British Columbia) / Murdoch & Company Architecture + Planning Ltd.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Solana (Whistler, British Columbia) / Murdoch & Company Architecture + Planning Ltd.. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Western Red Cedar - Sponsorship Award

Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture

Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Sansin - Sponsorship Award

Grange Park Playground (Toronto, Ontario) / PFS Studio

Grange Park Playground (Toronto, Ontario) / PFS Studio. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Grange Park Playground (Toronto, Ontario) / PFS Studio. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

More information about the Wood Design Awards can be found here.

News via: Wood Design & Building Awards.

2016 Wood Design & Building Magazine Award Winners Announced

The 2016 winning submissions of Wood Design & Building magazine's annual Wood Design Awards have been announced, each project demonstrates innovative approaches to and excellence in wood construction within architecture and design. "For architecture to truly be successful, it must transcend buildings and fulfill the structural, functional and aesthetic needs of a community," said Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council, Etienne Lalonde.

Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "2017 Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced" 27 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887662/2017-wood-design-and-building-award-winners-announced/> ISSN 0719-8884

