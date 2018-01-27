2017 Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

Jurors looked for submissions which were not only aesthetic but also pushed the perceived limitations of wood construction.
The Wood Design & Building Awards program has been in existence for over 30 years, said the Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council, Etienne Lalonde. We’ve been continually impressed with the quality of submissions each year, and it’s a testament to the sophistication of wood products, due to improvements in technology and advancements in applications.
Revered architectural jurors included Principal Alan Organschi, Principal Betsy Williamson, and Design Principal Richard Bonnin. For the first time in this annual competition, the jurors selected awarded one project for technical innovation and one for public art education.
The 2017 Wood Design & Building Awards go to...
Honor
Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects
Washington Fruit & Produce Company (Yakima, Washington) / Graham Baba Architects
Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects
Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten
Collège Jean Monnet Broons (Broons, Bretagne, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Colas Durand Architectes
Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design
Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Merit
Pause (Vancouver, British Columbia) / DBR / Design Build Research, Alsu Sadrieva
Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture
Discovery & Services Center (Îles-de-Boucherville National Park SÉPAQ, Québec) / Smith Vigeant Architectes Inc.
The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
National Arts Centre Rejuvenation (Ottawa, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects
Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects
Multi-functional Sports Hall Alice Milliat (Lyon, France) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten and Tekhnê Architectes
Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches
Citation
Story Pod (Newmarket, Ontario) / Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.
Trois-Soeurs Bridge (Québec, Quebec) / ABCP Architecture
Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)
Orillia Waterfront Centre (Orillia, Ontario) / Brook McIlroy Inc.
Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects
UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro
Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO
Special Jury Award - Technical Innovation
Brock Commons Tallwood House (Vancouver, British Columbia) / Acton Ostry Architects Inc.
Special Jury Award - Public Art Education
Ways of Wood (Boston, Massachusetts) / Margen-Lab
Canadian Wood Council Awards
Tanguay Trois-Rivières (Trois-Rivières, Québec) / Coarchitecutre
Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture
Sustainable Forestry Initiative - Sponsorship Award
Solana (Whistler, British Columbia) / Murdoch & Company Architecture + Planning Ltd.
Western Red Cedar - Sponsorship Award
Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture
Sansin - Sponsorship Award
Grange Park Playground (Toronto, Ontario) / PFS Studio
More information about the Wood Design Awards can be found here.
News via: Wood Design & Building Awards.
