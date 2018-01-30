World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Turkey
  5. TEGET
  6. 2011
  7. Topkapı Imperıal Kıtchens / TEGET

Topkapı Imperıal Kıtchens / TEGET

  • 00:00 - 30 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Topkapı Imperıal Kıtchens / TEGET
Save this picture!
Topkapı Imperıal Kıtchens / TEGET, © Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

© Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden + 15

  • Architects

    TEGET

  • Location

    Istanbul, Turkey

  • Lead Architects

    Mehmet Kütükçüoğlu, Ertuğ Uçar

  • Project Team

    Senem Akçay, Mert Üçer, Tuberk Altuntaş, Onur Akın, Yiğit Yalgın

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Cemal Emden

  • Lighting Project

    Kroma Mühendislik & Aydınlama

  • Mechanical Project

    Anka Mühendislik

  • Electrical Project

    Anka Mühendislik
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. Construction of the Imperial Kitchens of Topkapi Palace first started in the 15th century. Under the rule of Sultan Suleyman, the complex remodeled and brought up to date by the architect Mimar Sinan. An internal street/courtyard with its additional facilities such as dorms, a bath, a mosque were arranged.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

TEGET has been chosen to design the new exhibition in this important building: the culinary culture of Ottomans in Imperial Kitchens of Topkapi Palace.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Keeping this important historical background in mind, the main attempt was to preserve the space as the building itself is an important exhibition element as well. A grid which works like a topography with its different exhibition elements with different sizes envisioned. This grid was thought as a new structure that stands out from the historical building without touching it. First element of this grid was the platform. Higher from the original floor, this comfortable walking surface also provided a hidden space for technical equipment under it.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Produced with the same material of the platform, bases –the hills of the grid topography- located in the grid for exhibition objects. Finally, completely transparent showcases designed to not to intervene the visual continuum between the building and the exhibition objects. This visual continuum was also achieved by ending the platform at some points to show the original floor.

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Refurbishment Turkey
Cite: "Topkapı Imperıal Kıtchens / TEGET" 30 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887649/topkapi-imperial-kitchens-teget/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »