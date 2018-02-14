World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
ShanghaiTech University / Moore Ruble Yudell

  • 19:00 - 14 February, 2018
ShanghaiTech University / Moore Ruble Yudell
ShanghaiTech University / Moore Ruble Yudell, © Colins Lozada
© Colins Lozada

© Colins Lozada

  • Architect of Record

    ECADI (East China Architectural Design & Research Institute), Tong Ji (Tongji Architectural Design (Group) CO., Ltd) and SMEDI (SMEDI - Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd.).

  • Structural Engineer

    ECADI

  • Civil Engineer

    ECADI

  • M/E/P Engineer

    ECADI

  • Interior Design

    Moore Ruble Yudell Architects and Planners

  • Interior Executive Architect

    Shanghai Xian Dai Architectural Design Group

  • Landscape Architect

    Design Land Collaborative

  • Lighting Designer

    Lighting Design Alliance

  • General Contractor

    SCG (Shanghai Construction Group)

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Schaffer Acoustics

  • Library Program Consultant

    Brightspot Strategy

  • Rendering

    Shimahara Illustrator

  • Program

    Administration, Education Center, Incubator, School of Physical Science and Technology, School of Entrepreneurship and Management, Science of Information Science and Technology, School of Creative Arts, University Library, Auditorium, The Gallery
© Colins Lozada
© Colins Lozada

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a prominent site adjacent to two of Shanghai’s principal connections to the Pudong - Shanghai International Airport, and centered within the Zhang Jiang Science and Technology Park, the new campus for the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is an iconic symbol of the region’s exciting growth in the high-tech field while simultaneously creating an innovative, memorable and humane place for study and research.. The new university campus is a vibrant hub of activity bringing students, faculty, administration, as well as, business and research leaders into joint entrepreneurial pursuits furthering the richness of the campus experience.

© Colins Lozada
© Colins Lozada
Scheme
Scheme
© Colins Lozada
© Colins Lozada

While great universities are primarily known for the quality of their academic and research pursuits, the physical setting greatly contributes to the faculty, student, researcher and visitor experience and the institution’s sense of Identity.  The built and landscaped environment, through the quality of materials used and the shaping of space, creates its being a Memorable Place.  Great campuses around the world are known for this memorable quality which often develops from a set of richly landscaped spaces and structures clad in a palette of locally sourced materials.  Rather than style, the underlying consistent use of materials, patterns, textures and colors allows for flexibility and growth unifying structures of varying scales, styles and uses.   

© Colins Lozada
© Colins Lozada

Initiated as the winner of an invited international design competition, the master plan for this new, ground-up campus was recognized for its creation of world-class research facilities rooted in an environment that is uniquely of the Shanghai region. Each aspect of the campus was carefully considered in how these frame and support the academic core.  Welcoming visitors to the University, a contemporary Crescent links Administration, Teaching and Library with the Great Lawn on the campus’ south side. Extending northwards radially from the Lawn are three axes of differing landscaped characters – pastoral, formal academic and lively urban – each a linear “green” and primary north-south pedestrian connection for the campus’ three primary neighborhoods. Intersecting the Greens and linking the neighborhoods is the Gallery, a curved, glass-roofed multi-use promenade that extends from the Residential Village on the east to four of the academic Colleges and the primary entrepreneurial and incubator facility. A fifth College, recreational facilities, a student center, faculty housing and a multi-use conference and hospitality center complete the major components of the campus.

© Colins Lozada
© Colins Lozada

Deeply rooted in sustainable design principals, the master plan embraces innovation and cutting-edge technologies, while developing spaces to encourage connection and interaction. High performance and sustainable design strategies for the project have been developed with an emphasis on innovative solutions that will reduce the environmental footprint of the built environment measured in terms of carbon, energy, water, and waste. Developed with an integrated below-grade service level that eliminates most surface vehicular traffic, interwoven waterways that drain the campus while providing unique settings for campus life and a wide variety of passive and active energy production and conservation approaches, the campus strives toward being a leading example of sustainable resource stewardship in China.

© Colins Lozada
© Colins Lozada
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance auditorium Museums & Exhibit Gallery Educational Architecture Higher Education University China
