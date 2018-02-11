World
Time – Spatial Distortion / Jocelyn Cueto

  • 13:00 - 11 February, 2018
Time – Spatial Distortion / Jocelyn Cueto
Time – Spatial Distortion / Jocelyn Cueto, © Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey
© Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey

© Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey

  • Architect

    Jocelyn Cueto

  • Location

    Avenida de la Aviacion 500, Miraflores 15074, Peru

  • Architect in Charge

    Jocelyn Cueto

  • Collaborators

    Equipo de montaje y dirección de la escuela Corriente Alterna.

  • Area

    56.33 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey
Concept
Concept

“Time – spatial distortion” installation was selected among other projects for the anniversary of Corriente Alterna School of arts. The call for proposals was announce under the title “Take the school”, so for the author this meant to shake up the dynamics found in the historical architecture of the place and its contemporary extension.

Axonometric View
Axonometric View
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Reflecting on the thought of architecture as an act of freezing time, came the idea of using the possibilities in its interaction with art to represent something closer to an actual dynamics between history and the contemporary, since time isn’t really made of linear defined stages. This topic encourage an exploration of the possibilities in the links between architecture and art, with M.C. Escher as a main reference. (See Escher’s Other World, Relativity and Belvedere)

© Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey
© Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey

Concept:

Emerging bases, time concepts and space perceptions.

The things that make the foundation of a person, a society, a profession, a school, a thought, or anything intangible, cannot be equivalent to a physical construction: initial supports that stay at the bottom of a space. Or for that matter, even when the stage of a foundation has been well overcome it doesn’t only belong to a past time.

Concept
Concept

In our society the prevailing concept of time is the linear vision: past – present – future just like an architecture of base – body – top. The present (the body) sits upon the past (the base), and the future (the top) will do the same, in this vision anything immaterial is also thought as a block by block development. Nevertheless, intangible basis are more complex, more like alive organisms that may have started at a foundational past, but will always find a way to be present and influence the contemporary time.

View
View

In this way, the intervention may then be an analogy for a historical foundation that refuses to be static at the bottom of a space, so it sprouts towards the contemporary architecture that sat down on it before. The historical architecture of the patio represents the foundation of the school, and is now a dynamic central organism that blossoms towards its own contemporary extension, influencing and even shaping the present time space, as it always does. Understanding that our foundations don’t just stay in a rigid past at the bottom of time can rearrange our way of living with history and perceiving time – space.

© Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey
© Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey
