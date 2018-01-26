World
Futudesign Wins Competition to Transform Saarinen's Railway Station Into Hotel

Futudesign Wins Competition to Transform Saarinen's Railway Station Into Hotel, Courtesy of Futudesign
Courtesy of Futudesign

Finland based Futudesign has been announced as the winner of a competition which invited firms to repurpose part of the Helsinki Central Railway Station. The design, which will transform the station’s underutilized eastern wing into a hotel, both reinterprets and modernizes Eliel Saarinen's original architectural intent.

Second Floor Plan Third Floor Plan Fourth Floor Plan Fifth Floor Plan + 16

Courtesy of Futudesign
Courtesy of Futudesign

At the time of the train station’s completion in 1914, Saarinen’s designs were referencing the stylistic transformation he was experiencing at this particular moment in his career- from a national romantic zeitgeist to that of one being influenced by the Arts & Crafts style and the Vienna Secession movement. This new extension is a continuation and reinterpretation of the courtyard’s formal logic.

Courtesy of Futudesign
Courtesy of Futudesign

By pushing back the façade, the two ends of the original building will be exposed, providing a clear separation for the hotel intervention and the train station. The hotel will fill in the space between the two existing buildings and create a new courtyard space with a curved facade as a result. The exterior materials will also pay homage to Saarinen’s design by creating a “subtle dialogue between the old and the new."

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Site Plan
Site Plan

The lower level, designed with tall arched windows which reference Saarinen’s original station, will contain a variety of public spaces for train station passengers to quickly grab a cup of coffee or work in a quiet space.

Each hotel room will take on its own distinctive form which is connected through a large central corridor that runs through the building and allows for views into the courtyard and a large atrium at the center allows for natural light to filter through the building.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

  • Architects

    Futudesign

  • Location

    Kaivokatu 1, 00100 Helsinki, Finland

  • Lead Architects

    Auvo Lindroos, Teemu Seppänen, Iikka Airas, Aleksi Niemeläinen, Veikka Entelä, Patrick Perämäki, Fanni Suvila, Tiina Teräs

  • Structural Engineer

    Jukka Ala-Ojala, Topi Valtonen, Wise Group Finland Oy

  • Area

    4200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

News via: Futudesign.

