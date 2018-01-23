Studio Gang Reveals Concept Designs for California College of the Arts Campus

Studio Gang has revealed concept designs for their campus master plan for the California College of the Arts (CCA) in San Francisco. Currently split between facilities in San Francisco and Oakland, the new unified campus will bring together the school’s various art and design programs into one “vibrant indoor-outdoor environment.”

The design concepts aims to become a “highly sustainable model for the future of creative practices,” arranging programs into upper and lower ground levels to encourage interaction and cross-departmental osmosis.

“Conceived as a creative ecosystem that strengthens relationships between people, ideas, and practices, the design extends the main academic building of the existing San Francisco campus into a new campus yard framed by a layered “double ground” of art-making facilities and landscapes,” explain Studio Gang.

On the ground plane, indoor-outdoor makerspaces will support large, physically intensive work, while the “upper ground” level will contain smaller scale art-making spaces, outdoor classrooms and informal meeting areas. The two levels will be connected visually throughout with courtyards and glazed openings, and will connect physically through a terraced landscape.

“Its flexible plan makes the different programs more visible to one another, promoting interdisciplinary interactions and providing adaptability as new needs, uses, and technologies develop,” add the architects.

“Together, this layered environment functions as a laboratory where students and faculty can explore materials, processes, and tools. Incorporating passive strategies and sustainable systems allows the campus to function as a closed-loop, net-positive system, supporting healthy, progressive spaces for art making and ensuring resiliency for the future.”

Located within the burgeoning art and design district known as DoReMi, the campus will be integrated into the wider community through the introduction public amenities and green spaces.

