  House with a Chandelier / AB CHVOYA

House with a Chandelier / AB CHVOYA

  00:00 - 24 January, 2018
House with a Chandelier / AB CHVOYA
House with a Chandelier / AB CHVOYA, © Alexey Naroditsky
© Alexey Naroditsky

© Alexey Naroditsky © Alexey Naroditsky © Alexey Naroditsky © Alexey Naroditsky + 15

  • Architects

    AB CHVOYA

  • Location

    Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga Oblast, Russia

  • Architect in Charge

    AB CHVOYA

  • Area

    6.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alexey Naroditsky
© Alexey Naroditsky
© Alexey Naroditsky

Text description provided by the architects. The object designed for the festival "ARCHSTOYANIE-2017". Theme of the festival was the question "How to live?".

Sketch
Sketch

A house with a chandelier is a residential unit for two people. The house is made of wood and has no windows. The only opening is located in the ceiling. It connects the opaque volume of the house and the transparent volume of the skylight, where the chandelier is located. During the day, the house is lit by natural light. In the dark, the chandelier illuminates the interior of the house, but also shines outward.

© Alexey Naroditsky
© Alexey Naroditsky
Section
Section

A passerby can see that inside it is cozy, but the life of the inhabitants is completely hidden from the eyes of outsiders.

© Alexey Naroditsky
© Alexey Naroditsky
© Alexey Naroditsky
© Alexey Naroditsky
