House with a Chandelier / AB CHVOYA

Architects AB CHVOYA

Location Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga Oblast, Russia

Architect in Charge AB CHVOYA

Area 6.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Alexey Naroditsky

Text description provided by the architects. The object designed for the festival "ARCHSTOYANIE-2017". Theme of the festival was the question "How to live?".

A house with a chandelier is a residential unit for two people. The house is made of wood and has no windows. The only opening is located in the ceiling. It connects the opaque volume of the house and the transparent volume of the skylight, where the chandelier is located. During the day, the house is lit by natural light. In the dark, the chandelier illuminates the interior of the house, but also shines outward.

A passerby can see that inside it is cozy, but the life of the inhabitants is completely hidden from the eyes of outsiders.