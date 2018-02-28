World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Uganda
  5. Studio FH Architects + Light Earth Designs
  6. 2017
  7. RUCID College for Organic Agriculture / Studio FH Architects + Light Earth Designs

RUCID College for Organic Agriculture / Studio FH Architects + Light Earth Designs

  • 15:00 - 28 February, 2018
RUCID College for Organic Agriculture / Studio FH Architects + Light Earth Designs
RUCID College for Organic Agriculture / Studio FH Architects + Light Earth Designs, © Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

© Will Boase Photography

  • Architect

    Studio FH Architects

  • Masterplan and Dormitory Schematics

    Light Earth Designs

  • Landscape Designer

    The Landscape Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    Edson Agume

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Wilson Sendikwanawa

  • Contractor

    Various teams
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

Text description provided by the architects. RUCID ('Rural Community in Development') is a privately run College for Organic Agriculture in Mityana, Uganda. Directly funded by The Tudor Trust from the UK, this project created new dormitory space for 72 students as well as two additional classrooms and kitchens, organised into two villages. Existing teaching and accommodation buildings were refurbished as part of the project.

© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

Given the school management’s keen interest in eco solutions the most local of construction technology was used: manually compressed stabilised soil blocks, largely made from earth sourced on site, and roofs and shading screens made of eucalyptus wood found in nearby plantations. All buildings have a decentralised rainwater harvesting system and kitchens with fitted fuel-efficient wood stoves. The project was built by local teams contracted on a labour basis and overseen by an in-house construction manager.

Sections
Sections

The buildings were designed in collaboration with Light Earth Designs who prepared the Masterplan as well as the schematic designs of the dormitory courtyards. Studio FH added the pentagon-shaped classrooms, detailed all buildings and oversaw the construction on site.

© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography
Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Uganda
Cite: "RUCID College for Organic Agriculture / Studio FH Architects + Light Earth Designs" 28 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887609/rucid-college-for-organic-agriculture-studio-fh-architects-plus-light-earth-designs/> ISSN 0719-8884

