Romero 114 / HGR Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 5 February, 2018
Romero 114 / HGR Arquitectos
Romero 114 / HGR Arquitectos, © DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU

© DIANA ARNAU

  • Architect

    HGR Arquitectos

  • Location

    Niños Héroes, Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

  • Area

    15660.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU

Text description provided by the architects. ROMERO 114 is a four floor Housing Project with 163 units located in Romero # 114, on a central neighborhood of Mexico City.

© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU

The project proposes 163 apartments between 60 and 113 m², which are accommodated internally in 5 towers. Each tower has several courtyards that manage to give good ventilation and lighting to each apartment

Section
Section

The building functions as 5 towers, each with its own elevator and stair core. The main access of the building is through a lobby that connects the street with the parking lot. The towers are accessed from 5 lobbies in the parking lot, which communicate with the central courtyard and vertical circulation of each tower.

© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU

The biggest challenge of the project was to accommodate 41 apartments in each level, ensuring that all of its spaces had good lighting and not too many meters were lost in circulation to access each one. To achieve this, only 4 modules were designed to fit along the terrain.

Type Plan
Type Plan

In order to respect 20% of free area, multiple courtyards were layed in each tower. These coutyards function as private spaces for the first level apartments. All living areas have ventilation and natural lighting. The rooftop is equipped with 5 roofgardens and 18 grills for the use of the entire building. This space has a landscape design that surrounds the rooftop with vegetation.

© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU
Section
Section
© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU

The facade was designed with a modulation that changes to give greater privacy to each space. When a bay opens, the bay in front closes and so on. 

© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU

Most of the apartments were designed with a balcony, which gives privacy, functioning as a transition space between the exterior and the interior.

Type Plan
Type Plan

With this project we achieve that all units have good privacy, lighting and sound insulation.

© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU

By distributing all the apartments in different towers, the scale and magnitude of the project was reduced, achieving a sensation of lower density.

© DIANA ARNAU
© DIANA ARNAU
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
