  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Ukraine
  5. replus design bureau
  6. 2017
  7. Little Flat Transformation in Lviv / replus design bureau

Little Flat Transformation in Lviv / replus design bureau

  • 02:00 - 26 January, 2018
Little Flat Transformation in Lviv / replus design bureau
© Maksim Sosnov
© Maksim Sosnov

© Maksim Sosnov © Maksim Sosnov © Maksim Sosnov © Maksim Sosnov + 22

© Maksim Sosnov
© Maksim Sosnov

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is made as simple as possible. With soul. This very small apartment is located in the heart of the old city Lviv. A couple of young architects made it as their main own living space. Architects wanted to make modern space, so literally, every inch is used with a certain funky. Little cuisine contained all the components necessary for a young family, and the centre of communication became a large island, which can be extended by necessity and become even larger, or quite compact.

Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
© Maksim Sosnov
© Maksim Sosnov

The laminated plywood was the main material, as well as mirrors, adding the light as much as possible. All furniture was made individually in place so it filled every corner, During the reconstruction, architects managed to preserve all the authenticity that they can, old Austrian parquet, with its versatile colour; natural old brick walls as they are.

© Maksim Sosnov
© Maksim Sosnov

Large spacious shower, with a glass roof and wall made of old Soviet industrial glass blocks, adds a special uniqueness to this apartment and fills with energy every morning. In order to divide a single room into different zones - the bed was carried to a higher level, having hidden it visually. The apartment carries rhythm and style of life of its owners.

Axonometry
Axonometry
© Maksim Sosnov
© Maksim Sosnov
