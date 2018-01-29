World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dance Hall
  4. France
  5. Oeco architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Space Guy Môquet / Oeco architectes

Space Guy Môquet / Oeco architectes

  • 00:00 - 29 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Space Guy Môquet / Oeco architectes
Save this picture!
Space Guy Môquet / Oeco architectes, © Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

© Kévin Dolmaire © Kévin Dolmaire © Kévin Dolmaire © Kévin Dolmaire + 26

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

Text description provided by the architects. Espace Guy Môquet is a mixed equipment gathering a leisure centre, a dance hall and collective accommodation. The project’s ambition is to attract young people in this new space made for them. The project, located at the entrance of the city, looks massive and attractive thanks to its shape and materials. The compactness and the implantation of the volume provide large outdoor spaces. The project is a pivot of several geometries, with different concrete ‘s faces, a winded building designed to go through. Its scale is reduced thanks to the embedding of the volume in the ground and its indoor programmatic’s imbrication visible from its central atrium. Half-levels connect the spaces and create generous and continuous volumes.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

 An external staircase and terraces give independent access to all the higher levels, offering users freedom of use. Deployed on the three lower semi-levels, the Youth Space is defined as an open space, which can be divided as needed. It is organised around an atrium, the heart of the equipment, on which open all the spaces. The dance hall is connected to the Youth Space by the atrium but is also accessible via the staircase and the terrace. The Collective Accommodation is located at the upper and last level and benefits from the roof terrace with the view of the surrounding landscape and the sunset.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

The facades of the building are built with only one single material, concrete. The sophistication of the material is provided by a double treatment, according to the faces of the project: the digs are made of smooth concrete, and the facade in the foreground is made of concrete moulded in a vertical matrix. The treatment of the facades is adapted to each orientation. Some facades are thus permeable and possibly protected by sun breezes or overhangs, and others are more opaque, depending on the orientations and winds. The project forms a homogeneous whole, thanks to the treatment of the surface in moulded concrete following the rhythm of vertical sun breakers.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance Dance hall Cultural Center France
Cite: "Space Guy Môquet / Oeco architectes" 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887589/space-guy-moquet-oeco-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »