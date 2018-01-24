World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Experience Time in Color With Emmanuelle Moureaux

Experience Time in Color With Emmanuelle Moureaux

  • 06:00 - 24 January, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Experience Time in Color With Emmanuelle Moureaux
Save this picture!
Experience Time in Color With Emmanuelle Moureaux, © Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Architect Emmanuelle Moureaux’s latest art experience, “COLOR OF TIME,” allows observers to experience the passage of time through color. Moureaux’s installation is one of a series called, “Art and Design, dialogue with materials,” for Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art & Design’s opening ceremonies. Throughout the series artists played with different materials, showing their varying potentials and characteristics.

Moureaux chose paper; layering over 100,000 number cutouts into a 3D grid. From sunrise at 6:30 to 19:49, the numbers turn over 100 shades of color, ending in black. A color changing experience totaling 799 minutes.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Through the exhibit is a pathway. Artwork, entitled “Miss Blanche” by Shiro Kuramata was placed in the middle of the aisle. The exhibit curator and deputy director for the museum integrated these two pieces of art to represent admiration among both artists. The tunnel allows one to be fully immersed in a gradation of moving color over time.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

News via: Emmanuelle Moureaux.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Events
Cite: "Experience Time in Color With Emmanuelle Moureaux" 24 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887569/experience-time-in-color-with-emmanuelle-moureaux/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »