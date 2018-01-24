World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. idsp arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. House in the Valley / idsp arquitetos

House in the Valley / idsp arquitetos

  • 11:00 - 24 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in the Valley / idsp arquitetos
Save this picture!
House in the Valley / idsp arquitetos, © Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

© Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá + 24

  • Architects

    idsp arquitetos

  • Location

    Vale das Laranjeiras, Brazil

  • Authors

    Raul Penteado Neto, Renata Boccia

  • Area

    733.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is located in one of the first urban allotment of the district of Itaici, in the city of Indaiatuba, interior of São Paulo: the Valley of Laranjeiras. Formed and constituted by a Portuguese’s community, in the early 1980s, it carries in its streets the names of localities and cities of that country.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The site, with 3.000m², has a gentle slope towards the two lakes that exists in the bottom of the valley. The project sought to implement the building providing relationships with some neighbors, maintaining a pre-existing insertion, height and logic, privileging users' privacy and creating paths and surprises from access to free and complete contemplation of the landscape. The spaces were distributed according to the best solar orientation and directed to the main visual axes for the lush landscape of the valley. The social and service areas were arranged on the ground floor, in the center of the site, integrated into the leisure spaces, forming an "L" shape. In a lower plateau, at the bottom of the site, a concrete sports court and a grass field for soccer practice were arranged, associated with granite steps that serve as bleachers. On the upper floor, there are five suites and an office;

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The landscape, the pre-existences and the history of the formation of the allotment were the main guides for the project’s language. However, the project has no intention of mimicking, but adding a new meaning to the valley, drawing attention to the exuberant nature that still remains in that place. The project sought to explores ludic aspects in the compositions that alternate the apparent concrete and the white plaster, crossing the Iberian origin of the allotment with the legacy of the urban landscape of the interior of São Paulo, where the structure-fence dichotomy is so recurrent in the buildings.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

It was adopted the construction system in reinforced concrete, traditional and common in the region, for its more affordable costs. Local materials such as pink granite, marbles and crystallites were used in the counters, fireplaces and washbasins. Ceramic flooring in the social and leisure areas and wooden block in the intimate areas.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "House in the Valley / idsp arquitetos" 24 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887557/house-in-the-valley-idsp-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »