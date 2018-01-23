TS HAMAMOTO BLD / CAPD

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Construction TS HAMAMOTO

Site area 521.07 sqm More Specs Less Specs

© Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Text description provided by the architects. The premises is a residential area with many ordinary houses. In such a site environment, I wanted to avoid buildings that would give a sense of oppression around the company as a company building, and started a plan.

Although it is three stories, by making the height high enough to make it look like two stories at a glance and making 1F a piloti also serving as the roof of the parking lot, lightness is born in the building, a refreshing impression with no sense of oppression Of the building.

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

In consideration of the privacy aspect to the surroundings, the opening is eliminated as much as possible, but the interior is bright enough with the top light and the glass surface on the floor. Also, after the sun goes down, the light of the office falls to the 1st floor parking lot and fulfills the substitute for indirect lighting.

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Within the office, excluding the accounting office space, it was a free desk for industries spending most of the worksite. It is possible to respond flexibly by not having to fix the desk for meetings and meetings with many people, as well as to make necessary communication at each place you like.

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

It is a special example of office building in a residential area, but it fulfilled the necessary functions firmly, and it became a harmonized building with the surroundings.