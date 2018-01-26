World
  Innovative 'Wooden Bricks' System Cuts Building Time to Just a Few Days

Brikawood is an intuitive and logical construction system of wooden bricks that allows the rapid construction of an entire house without the use of nails, screws or adhesives.

Each unit is totally recyclable and consists of four pieces of wood –two lateral elements and two transversal spacers– which are assembled to the general frames of the building by interlocking, achieving total rigidity when working together. The resulting structure presents thermal, mechanical, acoustic and anti-seismic properties and is designed to be used without cladding or membranes, adding only an anti-return valve specific to Brikawood, in order to increase the performance and tightness of the construction. 

© Brikawood © Brikawood © Brikawood © Brikawood + 5

Innovative 'Wooden Bricks' System Cuts Building Time to Just a Few Days , © Brikawood
© Brikawood

The project has been developed after 10 years of research, reaching its technological maturity after carrying out 10 patents and tests carried out for the CRITT (Regional Centers for Innovation and Technology Transfer), wood certified by the CSTB (Scientific and Technical Center in the Construction Sector) and the CNRC (National Research and Technology Council ORT in Canada). 

Check out more details of the system here.

