ArchDaily's 2018 Building of the Year Awards are Now Open for Nominations

In 2017, ArchDaily went from strength to strength, as we continued to grow our audience around the globe. Last year we reached more people than ever before, with increases being particularly notable in developing countries. This means that ArchDaily's community of readers is more diverse than ever before

2017 was a defining year for ArchDaily. The change and uncertainty around the globe which emerged during the past year allowed us to double down on our mission to provide information, knowledge, and tools to architects, leveling the access to architectural knowledge and enabling a more diverse, equitable profession. As part of this, we now have a renewed focus on data-driven decisions and crowdsourcing architecture's understanding of its own work. The flagship of this crowdsourcing effort has always been our annual Building of the Year awards.

Now, for the 9th consecutive year, we are tasking our readers with the responsibility of recognizing and rewarding the projects that are making an impact in the profession, with ArchDaily's 2018 Building of the Year Awards. By voting, you are part of an unbiased, distributed network of jurors and peers that has elevated the most relevant projects over the past eight years. Over the next two weeks, your collective intelligence will filter over 3,500 projects down to just 15 stand-outs—the best in each category on ArchDaily.

This is your chance to reward the architecture you love by nominating your favorite for the 2018 Building of the Year Awards!

Save this picture! © Iwan Baan. ImageElbphilharmonie Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron, winner of the 2017 Cultural Architecture Award

Full rules after the break.

The Process

During the next 2 weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings (in fifteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

Save this picture! © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG. ImageCasa Cabo de Vila by spaceworkers, winner of the 2017 Houses Award

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2017) per category. This stage starts on January 23rd and ends on January 30th at 10:00AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the voting stage, starting January 31st and ending on February 7th at 10:00AM EST. The winner will be announced on February 8th, 2018.

Eligible Projects

Save this picture! Image Courtesy of Nicolás Campodonico. ImageCapilla San Bernanrdo by Nicolás Campodonico, winner of the 2017 Religious Architecture Award

All completed buildings published between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2017 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public Architecture, and Religious Architecture, Small Projects, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible for one of the first 14 categories depending on the building's main function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will additionally be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

First stage: Nominations

Starting January 22nd, 2018, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One nomination per category per day.

Nomination ends on January 31st, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

The five projects with the most nominations for each category will move on to the voting round.

Save this picture! © Wison Tungthunya. ImageHubba-to by Supermachine Studio, winner of the 2017 Interior Architecture Award

Second stage: Voting

On February 1st, 2018, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end February 7th, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

Save this picture! © Iwan Baan. ImageVIΛ 57 West by BIG, winner of the 2017 Housing Award

How to Nominate and Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per day. After the system restarts the counter at midnight each day (EST), you can re-nominate or vote again.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link:

http://boty.archdaily.com/us/2018

Save this picture! © Roland Halbe. ImageBBVA Bancomer Tower by LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, winner of the 2017 Offices Award

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on February 8th, 2018.

Winners of each category will receive a physical award from ArchDaily, delivered to their offices.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Save this picture! © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. ImageICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 by ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart, winner of the 2017 Small Scale Architecture Award

Timeline

The nomination process starts on January 22nd and ends January 31st, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

The voting round starts on February 1st and ends February 7th, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

The winners will be announced on February 8th, 2017.

Save this picture! © Nigel Young. ImageMaggie's Cancer Centre Manchester by Foster + Partners, winner of the 2017 Healthcare Architecture Award

Important notes

All data of registered users will be kept private and will not be shared with 3rd parties.

After each stage, all nominations/votes will be checked. Votes submitted by fake/invalid registrations will be removed. All attempts to abuse the system, such as creating dummy accounts, suspicious behavior from individual IP addresses or any other techniques to generate nominations/votes in automated ways will be logged and reviewed for removal.

ArchDaily reserves the right to analyze the data during every stage of the Awards in order to ensure a fair process.

All questions should be sent to David Basulto, director of the awards, through our contact form.