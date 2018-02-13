World
Dream Garden / Mur Mur Lab

  • 19:00 - 13 February, 2018
Dream Garden / Mur Mur Lab
Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab
Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab Model + 16

  • Architects

    Mur Mur Lab

  • Location

    Shangqiu, Henan, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Samoon，Lee

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab
Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

Text description provided by the architects. Dream Garden is an experimental design of morphologic research on the settlement.

Challenges of the site: It was almost in a vacuum at the first time we got to the site. There was nothing but brand new industry park and buildings, which had no link to the city, site, and history. Maybe it’s the most common problem we shall confront in China. This current situation cut off the access to the eternity. To create an individual and dynamic world to resist the nihility, we shall learn from settlement and nature. It has a long history in China.

Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab
Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

Pattern of the settlement: Despite being an indoor area, we’d like to regard it as an entire architecture complex. In the way, the site is endued with density and autonomy. To interpose the site in an abstract way, we redefine outdoor and indoor space.

Axon
Axon
Axon
Axon

The area is divided into two parts, Private and Public. Private area refers to some individual rooms in specific functions. The public area represents the space in-between, including hall, meeting, and exhibition. Public area includes several streets, squares, and lanes, which are divided by several walls in straight lines and curves. In the way, the site is reorganized with urban character. To describe the space, we use some urban design terms because of the judgment of human’s behaviors. Density gives behaviors more possibilities. 

Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab
Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

Interesting imagination: Here is a city, and also a garden. The gap between old and new is the backyard of an office room. Greens belong the straight walls, and lighting ceilings are bright as courtyards. The imaginations of garden appear in our mind, telling a story of nature.

Model
Model

The blank area is purposed to be a garden, with potted plants. Somehow the idea hasn’t come true. Instead, clients settle a few microcarpa, just like traditional paintings for a winter scene. It hadn’t been used at the last time we got to the garden. Will the fairy tales happen in the meandering streets? Maybe it’s just a dream garden.

Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab
Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

