Atenea Building / K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Save this picture! © Sharif Kahatt ; Juan Solano Ojasi

+ 22

Other Participants Macarena Plaza More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © Sharif Kahatt ; Juan Solano Ojasi

Text description provided by the architects. Atenea building is a residential project designed for the members of a cultural organization. Its six stories house seven different apartments which respond to the variety of the member’s needs. The inhabitants encourage a community lifestyle.

Save this picture! © Sharif Kahatt ; Juan Solano Ojasi

Therefore, the housing units are designed as small open and free spaces that barely hold the minimum private support areas. The idea is that those units are complemented with a full common service and entertainment areas which includes meeting spaces, TV room, gym, yoga and dance studio, reading room, among others.

The project is triggered by an open collective space, the patio that organized all the building areas around it. The façade is covered by a trellis that provides privacy of the interior spaces and reinforces inward interaction. The patio also offers a series of meeting spaces like wide corridors, hallways, cafeteria, co-working spaces, among others, all which intend to build a collective area and spirit fostering the common good.